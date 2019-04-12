Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Rise as Bank Earnings Provide Lift

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

By Paul J. Davies and Jessica Menton

U.S. stocks advanced Friday after two of the nation's biggest banks reported earnings that beat expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 245 points, or 0.9%, to 26388. The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%. The S&P 500 is up 0.4% for the week, with the broad index and the Dow industrials both sitting within 2% of their records.

Financial stocks in the S&P 500 led the market higher Friday, climbing 1.3% as earnings season kicked off. Shares of JPMorgan Chase jumped 4.7% after the nation's largest bank by assets said its profit rose 5% and topped analysts' expectations on the strength of its consumer bank. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo, the fourth largest in the U.S. by assets, s aid that first-quarter profit rose , though revenue continued to decline across all of its businesses. Shares of Wells Fargo fell 2.6%.

The Federal Reserve's recent shift to a more patient stance on raising interest rates has renewed concerns over the banking sector's profitability. Banks have underperformed the broader stock market since a big drop mid-March. S&P 500 financial stocks have recovered some losses in the past week, but their 13% rise this year lags behind the broader index's 16% climb.

"It was a better-than-expected quarter for the banks, which was encouraging to see," said Carter Henderson, portfolio specialist and director of institutional development at Fort Pitt Capital Group. "But I think that's as good as it's going to get for these big banks this year because in the first quarter they were still getting that tailwind from the last Fed hike in December."

Investors are looking ahead to next week's batch of quarterly earnings results, which includes more big-bank results from Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. Health-care company Johnson & Johnson and video-streaming giant Netflix are also on tap. Profits at companies in the S&P 500 are projected drop 4.3% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to FactSet.

Investors will also parse data on housing and retail sales next week for further insight into the health of the U.S. economy. Data on Friday showed consumers' outlook on the economy worsened in April, a sign that the effects from tax cuts could be starting to fade. The University of Michigan said Friday its preliminary index of consumer sentiment was 96.9 this month, down from March's final reading of 98.4.

Bill Northey, a senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said American consumers are still in a relatively healthy position due to strong job creation and a pick up in wage growth.

"The U.S. consumer is in reasonably good shape, but it can't be disconnected from the pace of slowing growth for the overall economy," Mr. Northey said. "We think there will be a modest downshift in growth, but that's still a healthy environment and one in which consumers can continue to spend."

In Friday's action, Chevron shares fell 4.7% after the multinational energy company agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum in a cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $33 billion as the company looks to strengthen its market positions in large shale projects. Anadarko's shares soared 33%, on pace for their biggest percentage increase on record based on data going back to 1986, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Walt Disney shares jumped 10% to $128.58 to a new high after the company updated investors on plans for its new streaming service Disney+.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed to 2.545%, according to Tradeweb, from a close of 2.498% Thursday. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of other currencies, edged down 0.2%.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%. In Asia, Chinese stocks were down slightly in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

--Paul J. Davies contributed to this article.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com and Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.95% 26385.3 Delayed Quote.12.13%
NASDAQ 100 0.38% 7622.87906 Delayed Quote.19.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.41% 7979.141564 Delayed Quote.20.03%
S&P 500 0.60% 2905.03 Delayed Quote.15.21%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.25% 96.94 End-of-day quote.0.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:36pChevron-Anadarko Deal Sends Shale Stocks Surging
DJ
02:19pStocks 'fear gauge' at six-month low as Wall Street eyes new highs
RE
01:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Bank Earnings Provide Lift
DJ
01:36pEuropean shares end higher boosted by banks and auto stocks
RE
01:24pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Climb After Healthy Bank Earnings As Disney Helps Propel Dow Higher
DJ
12:17pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 up as financials, miners lead charge; Plus500 tanks
RE
12:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Bank Earnings Kick Off
DJ
11:41aChina data, JPMorgan earnings boost global stocks, riskier assets
RE
11:38aChina data, JPMorgan earnings boost stocks, riskier assets
RE
10:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Bank Earnings Kick Off
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About