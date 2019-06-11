U.S. Stocks Rise as China Plans New Stimulus Measures

By Avantika Chilkoti and Asjylyn Loder

U.S. equity markets rose Tuesday, boosted by fresh stimulus measures out of China designed to support the world's second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%.

Chinese stocks enjoyed their best day in over a month as Beijing said it would accelerate financing of major infrastructure projects via "special-purpose bonds" issued by local governments. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.6%, its strongest single-day gain since May 10. Its smaller Shenzhen counterpart gained 3.7%. Cement and construction firms led the rally.

"The government will need to boost domestic consumption to support the economy because we can't pin all our hopes on Trump, " said Zhang Gang, a senior analyst at Central China Securities, referring to hopes that the U.S. president would ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei moved 0.3% higher.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.95% in midday trading, boosted by the electronic technology and producer manufacturing sectors. Among the biggest gainers was Siltronic, the semiconductor maker, which was up 6.2%.

Beyond trade tensions between the U.S., China and Mexico, investors have been watching closely for new signaling from central banks across the globe this week.

With the Federal Reserve set to meet next week, investors were looking for any information that could provide clues as to whether rate cuts lie ahead for the world's largest economy.

"Any softer data pieces that can confirm the view that the economy is slowing or needs a 25 basis point cut in the U.S. will be very watched by everyone," said Andrew Harman, senior portfolio manager, multiasset solutions at First State Investments.

He said investors were watching for any signal of economic health beyond the usual inflation, gross domestic product and jobs data.

"Now it is really coming down to: How do you make the case for cutting rates? And data makes the case for that will be very closely watched by markets," he said.

Yields on government bonds, from the U.S. to the periphery of the eurozone, have fallen in recent sessions as growing concerns about global growth have sent investors into haven assets.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose Tuesday to 2.155% from 2.143% Monday. Yields rise when prices fall.

Kate Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, said improvements in U.S. trade relations and the outlook for monetary policy in the country are interrelated issues that could boost markets.

"Weak data on growth, inflation and employment for a data-dependent Fed is some pretty good air cover against concerns that the Fed is being unduly influenced by President Trump," she said in a recent note. "At the same time, the market rally and lower rates may embolden the president to continue to double down on the trade front, which would continue to compromise U.S. growth and, more importantly for investors, corporate profitability."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was little changed. In commodities, U.S. benchmark oil was up 0.7% at $53.63 a barrel.

Shen Hong contributed to this article.

