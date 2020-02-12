Log in
U.S. Stocks Rise as Coronavirus Worries Abate

02/12/2020

By Anna Hirtenstein

U.S. stocks climbed to new highs Wednesday as investors watched for clues about the path of monetary policy in Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's second day of testimony before Congress.

The S&P 500 added 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%, a day after both indexes closed at new highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, putting it on pace for a record close as well.

Mr. Powell previously said the U.S. central bank is monitoring disruption from the coronavirus in China and focusing on effects on the U.S. economy. He said it was too early to tell if the outbreak would change the Fed's view that interest rates are at an appropriate level.

Although more than 44,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, the spread of the disease appears to be slowing, according to China's National Health Commission. This potentially indicates that government actions to contain it are working. Investors are less worried about the economic impact of the virus and are buying riskier assets such as equities.

"The coronavirus is still the main narrative," said James Athey, a senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. The economic impact of the virus is still unclear, as figures for the first quarter haven't been released yet, he said. "The market is finding a way to consistently see the positive in everything in the absence of bad news."

Among individual stocks, Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 25% after the home-goods retailer said sales declined in December and January. Lyft declined 8.6% after the ride-hailing company said that it doesn't expect to turn a profit until the end of 2021.

Shopify, meanwhile, rallied 13% after its revenue outlook was unexpectedly positive. Shares of Molson Coors Beverage rose 4.7% after the maker of Coors Light and Miller Lite reported earnings that beat expectations.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, climbed for a second day. It gained 3.4% to trade at $55.86 a barrel as concerns about a significant fall in demand in Asia due to the health crisis receded.

Haven assets slipped as market sentiment improved. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys rose to 1.628%, from 1.589% Tuesday. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

Overseas the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.5%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed up almost 0.9%.

Karen Langley contributed to this article.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.39% 2901.67 End-of-day quote.-5.37%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.75% 29491.78 Delayed Quote.2.59%
NASDAQ 100 0.49% 9567.323343 Delayed Quote.7.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.40% 9679.498208 Delayed Quote.6.11%
S&P 500 0.45% 3374.09 Delayed Quote.3.93%
WTI 3.03% 51.67 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
