U.S. Stocks Rise as Fed Signals Policy Shift

By Anna Hirtenstein and Paul Vigna

U.S. stocks rose Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would abandon its policy of pre-emptively raising rates to head off inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, a day after the stock index set its fourth straight record close. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.3%, also on course for another all-time high.

Speaking remotely during the Federal Reserve's annual symposium, Mr. Powell unveiled a new strategy in which the central bank will tolerate periods when inflation runs higher than 2% to even out periods when it has been below that mark.

"Basically, they're telling you, 'We're not going to short-circuit this economy,'" said Keith Lerner, a strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services.

Markets swirled after the speech as investors tried to digest its ramifications. Gold rose, and then fell. Bond yields fell, and then rose. Stocks futures were largely negative, and then turned higher. Ultimately, Mr. Lerner said, the market will reposition for higher long-term inflation expectations.

Although the shift in inflation targeting was widely expected, the focus on the Fed's other mandate -- employment -- was a bit surprising, said Merk Investments analyst Nick Reece.

The Fed's goal isn't necessarily to have the unemployment rate hit any specific target, but to have an economy that coaxes "marginal" workers back into the labor force.

"They're trying to bring unemployment down, and the labor-force participation rate up," Mr. Reece said. One way the central bank can affect that is by not raising rates when inflation levels hit 2%.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 0.736% from 0.686% on Wednesday, extending this week's multiday selloff in U.S. government bonds. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

For equities, the upshot of the Fed's new policy is that the relative value of stocks should be higher than bonds, Mr. Lerner said. "It will continue to push investors into riskier assets if they want to get any kind of return."

In economic news, the number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell modestly last week, in line with economists' expectations for a small decline. About 1.006 million people applied for benefits in the week that ended Saturday, compared with 1.106 million in the previous week and economists' forecasts of 1 million.

"While this is much in line with expectations, it doesn't change the fact that politicians need to pass something," said Michael Hewson, a markets strategist at brokerage CMC Markets, referring to the need for further stimulus. "The likelihood is that joblessness will start to push higher. The longer it goes on, the pressure to do something will increase."

Negotiations between the Republicans and Democrats on another coronavirus aid package have stalled, which some analysts worry will eventually threaten the rally the stocks.

Among individual stocks Microsoft led the way in the Dow, up 3.2%. Its gains came after TikTok Chief Executive Kevin Mayer resigned from the company, citing the political environment as the Trump administration tries to force a sale of the Chinese-owned company. Microsoft has been one possible suitor. Another, Oracle, was down 0.5%.

"There's a lot of capital out there rushing toward the tech superstars," said Fahad Kamal, chief market strategist at Kleinwort Hambros, the private banking and wealth management arm for Société Générale.

Cloud software company NetApp rose 4.3% after reporting stronger-than-expected results late Thursday. Abbott Laboratories added 7% after receiving emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its rapid-response coronavirus antigen test.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%. In Asia, benchmark stock indexes were mixed. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.6%. South Korea's Kospi index fell 1.1% after its central bank cut its GDP growth forecast for 2020.

