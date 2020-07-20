U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Weigh Vaccine Hopes, Recovery

By Anna Isaac and Paul Vigna

U.S. stocks rose Monday, spurred on by a rally in tech stocks and continued optimism about the prospects of a novel coronavirus vaccine being ready for production later this year.

The Nasdaq Composite set a record, rising 263.90 points, or 2.5%, to 10767.09. That eclipsed its previous record of 10617 from July 10.

The S&P 500 rose 27.11 points, or 0.8%, to 3251.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.92 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26680.87.

The divergence in the indexes shows how investors are weighing conflicting narratives, one driven by hopes for a quick economic recovery, the other concerned about the pandemic's rapid spread in the U.S.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC showed positive results on a potential coronavirus vaccine in early trials. Researchers remain on schedule to have the shot ready for mass production as soon as September. The drug news was countered by weak corporate profits and uncertainty around fresh stimulus packages as rising coronavirus infection levels threaten to stall the economic recovery.

Those conflicting developments leave the U.S. equities market at a crossroads, said Robert Teeter, managing director at Silvercrest Asset Management. "There are a couple of important issues we will be working our way through in the next few weeks," Mr. Teeter said, "and we're doing so at a [market] recovery high."

More than 140,300 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus, with the number of infected Americans continuing to climb over the weekend. Investors and economists are increasingly taking the view that any robust recovery in the global economy, which suffered a severe contraction in the three months through June, will depend on authorities' success in containing new outbreaks.

"You can't have case numbers and economic activity rising at the same time. Something has to give," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

"We've shifted to a point where the market might take a regional lockdown in the U.S. as a positive sign because it would be seen that officials are taking it seriously."

As they have through much of the past few months, tech shares led the market. Amazon.com Inc. rose 7.9% to $3,196.84. Tesla Inc. jumped 9.5% to $1,643. Microsoft Corp. rose 4.3% to $211.60.

The top two sectors in the S&P 500 were tech, up 2.6%, and consumer discretionary, up 3.1%. Those gains offset losses in eight of the index's 11 sectors.

Investors are weighing another heavy calendar of earnings reports this week, including from Coca-Cola Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., and United Airlines Holdings Inc. The S&P 500 companies are projected to report a 44% drop in earnings for the second quarter, according to FactSet.

After the market closed, International Business Machines Corp. reported second-quarter earnings were cut almost in half due to the effects of the pandemic, though revenue fell only 5.4%. Shares were up about 6% in late trading.

Executives across major industries including travel and leisure, who were bracing for a monthslong disruption, are now thinking in terms of years, as the resurgence of the virus in many states dashes hopes for a quick recovery. They are turning furloughs into permanent layoffs, de-emphasizing their core businesses and downsizing production indefinitely.

In other corporate news, Noble Energy Inc. rose 5.4% to $10.18 after Chevron Corp. agreed to acquire it for $5 billion in an all-stock deal. Chevron shares slipped 2.2% to $85.27.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.8% to 375.51. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 3.1% to 3314.15, led by jumps in shares of the country's big insurers. Late on Friday, China's banking and insurance regulator said it would allow domestic insurers to allocate up to 45% of their total assets to equity investments, from 30% previously.

Stock benchmarks in South Korea and Hong Kong edged lower by the close of trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gauge ticked higher.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to 0.619% from 0.628% Friday.

In commodities, U.S. oil futures rose 0.5% to $40.81 a barrel.

--Xie Yu contributed to this article.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com and Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com