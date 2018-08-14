U.S. Stocks Rise as Lira Stages Small Rally

By Francesca Fontana and Ben St. Clair

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 on track for gains for the first time in five sessions, as concerns over the Turkish lira's recent slide appeared to ease.

The Dow industrials added 114 points, or 0.5%, to 25302, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6%.

Stocks have been under pressure in recent sessions as investors worried that Turkey's economic crisis could spread to other emerging markets.

The Turkish lira rose 5.9% against the dollar Tuesday after plunging as much as 10% in the previous session. Turkey's central bank on Monday introduced measures to boost liquidity in the market, but investors remain concerned that the bank isn't independent from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has blamed the U.S. and social media for the country's economic troubles.

Barry Bannister, head of institutional equity strategy at Stifel Nicolaus, said that the financial predicament in Turkey leaves the U.S. Federal Reserve "between a rock and a hard place."

"They must pursue a policy of normalizing the cost of money," Mr. Bannister said. "But in so doing, they wreak havoc in emerging markets."

In other markets, India's currency tumbled past 70 per dollar, a historic low, and the Argentine peso fell another 2.1%, even after an emergency increase in interest rates to 45% from 40%.

In the U.S., though, many investors continued to focus on what has been a strong corporate earnings season. With results in from 91% of S&P 500 companies, firms are on track to post earnings growth of 25% from the year-earlier period, according to FactSet. A number of retailers including Macy's, Walmart, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom are on tap to report later this week.

Home Depot and Tapestry reported strong earnings before the market opened. The home improvement company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its outlook for the rest of the year. But shares slipped 0.4% as tariffs caused a slight increase to the company's cost of goods.

Tapestry, the parent company of luxury brands such as Coach, reported quarterly earnings and sales that beat analysts' expectations. The company said its sales were aided by the contribution of Kate Spade, which Tapestry acquired last year. Shares surged 11%.

"Retailers seem to be well-positioned for recovery," Mr. Bannister said.

The consumer-discretionary sector of the S&P 500, which is home to many retailers, gained 0.9% and is the best performing group in the index this year, behind the technology segment.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose less than 0.1%, while Asian stocks were mixed. Upbeat economic data gave European investors reason for optimism, with Germany reporting better-than-expected economic growth for the second quarter and the European Union's statistics agency raising its growth estimate for the bloc.

"Somewhat looser fiscal policy, particularly in Germany and Italy, should provide some support to growth over the next year or two," wrote Jack Allen, senior European economist at Capital Economics, in a note Tuesday.

In Asia, Chinese markets were an exception to the generally buoyant mood after data showed fixed-asset investment slowing to a nearly two-decade low for the first seven months of the year. Retail sales and value-added industrial output also fell below expectations.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.7%. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 2.3%, more than retracing Monday's losses, and South Korea's Kospi added 0.5%.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was down less than 0.1%.

Elsewhere, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys rose to 2.898% from 2.877% Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In commodities, U.S. crude oil slipped 0.1% to $67.12 a barrel, and gold edged up 0.5% to $1,204.40 an ounce.