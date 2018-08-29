U.S. Stocks Rise as Nafta Talks Proceed

By David Hodari and Amrith Ramkumar

-- Tech stocks continue to climb

-- U.S., Canada pursue Nafta revision

-- Turkish lira drops after central bank action

Gains in technology stocks lifted the S&P 500 Wednesday, putting the index on track for a fourth straight record as investors monitored the latest trade developments.

The S&P 500 added 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% and was also on pace for a fresh all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was recently up 15 points, or less than 0.1%, at 26078.

Optimism about trade has buoyed stocks recently, as the U.S. struck a deal with Mexico earlier this week and has charted a path to resolve its tariff fight with China. Worries that protectionist policies would weaken the global economy have hurt markets throughout the year, but some analysts view the most recent developments as a sign that the Trump administration wants to avoid growth-hindering policies.

Still, after markets rejoiced Monday following news of the agreement with Mexico, investors are waiting to see if other compromises will follow. Some remain skeptical that the U.S. and China can reach a timely deal, after months of escalating rhetoric between the world's largest economies.

With trade uncertainty still hanging over markets, some investors continue to favor technology firms that have steadily increased revenue and are less sensitive to global growth.

"These are the big growers in terms of sales," said John Toohey, head of equities at USAA Asset Management. "That's all still attractive to investors at a time when there's relatively low growth economically world-wide."

The S&P 500 information technology sector rose for the ninth time in the past 10 sessions, adding 0.7%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise rose 3.7% after boosting its profit forecast for the year and topping expectations in the most recent quarter.

Amazon.com and Google-parent Alphabet were also among the S&P 500's leaders after Morgan Stanley raised its price targets on the internet stalwarts.

Even within the technology sector, investors have generally favored software and internet companies less dependent on trade, particularly with China. Some are hoping that agreements with Canada and the European Union will make negotiations with the Asian nation less contentious.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland arrived in Washington on Tuesday to meet with Trump administration counterparts in an attempt to accelerate negotiations between the two neighboring countries.

"We may see quick deals with the likes of Mexico, Canada and the EU, whereas the discussion with China seems more deeply entrenched," said Kiran Ganesh, head of investment advice solutions at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Aside from trade disputes with China and its Nafta co-signatories, the U.S. has also taken a more aggressive stance against Turkey in recent months, with Washington and Ankara levying tariffs against one another.

Those escalating tensions have stung the Turkish lira, which fell further Wednesday. The lira dropped 2.2% against the dollar after the Turkish central bank said it had doubled the bank's borrowing limits for overnight transactions at the interbank money market. Ratings firm Moody's on Wednesday downgraded nearly 20 Turkish financial institutions, citing an increased risk of deteriorating funding.

Despite worries that weakness in Turkey and other emerging markets will spread, resilient economic and earnings data have supported stocks.

U.S. economic growth was slightly stronger during the second quarter than earlier estimated, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, and corporate profits continue to grow steadily.

Investors were looking ahead to Thursday inflation data for the latest reading on consumer prices, as some remain concerned that gradually accelerating inflation and rising interest rates could threaten corporate profits.

On Wednesday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, rose 0.1%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged up to 2.891%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.884%. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed 0.2% higher, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2%.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com