U.S. Stocks Rise as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks inched higher Thursday as President Trump prepared to meet top Chinese officials in Washington to resolve the continuing trade dispute, a major investor concern amid doubts around growth in the world's leading economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 35 points, or 0.1%, to 26252, shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1%.

Liu He, China's vice premier, will visit the White House on Thursday afternoon. Investors are watching for Mr. Trump to set a date for a summit with President Xi Jinping, a meeting experts say would signal negotiators are nearing an agreement.

Jason Daw, head of emerging markets strategy at Société Générale, warned that a trade deal might be just a first step in a continuing conflict between the two nations.

"The trade war issue itself is a small part of a large economic, geopolitical, military tension between the U.S. and China," Mr. Daw said, noting U.S. officials may see a potential deal as setting the tone for future tensions. "If they can't come to something that they can believe is to their benefit on this topic, how are they going to come to resolutions on much bigger topics?"

Global markets have jumped this week, extending the bullish sentiment from the beginning of the year, fueled by dovish comments from the Federal Reserve. However, analysts say worries about global growth remain following some disappointing economic data.

Investors have read recent commentary from the Fed and the European Central Bank, which have pledged to put off rate increases, as a signal that top policy makers see a slowdown ahead, according to Bhanu Baweja, a strategist at UBS.

"There are times when bad news is good news, but there are times when bad news is bad news," he said.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury edged down to 2.515% Thursday from 2.517% on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. Yields move inversely to prices.

With the trade dispute threatening to weigh further on growth in the world's two largest economies, investors will be watching closely when the March U.S. jobs report is published on Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the U.S. economy to have added 170,000 to payrolls in March and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.8%.

In Thursday's action, shares of Tesla skidded 9.8% after the company said Thursday that new-vehicle deliveries fell 31% in the first quarter from the prior quarter.

Meanwhile, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as Prime Minister Theresa May met with opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in a high-risk attempt to find a compromise Brexit deal this week. The British pound lost 0.4% against the dollar Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Shanghai Stock Exchange rose 0.9%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.1%.

-- Jessica Menton contributed to this article.

