U.S. Stocks Rise on Easing of Trade Tensions

By Michael Wursthorn and David Hodari

-- U.S. stocks higher

-- Apple, broader tech sector lead gains

-- Stocks in Europe fall

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, as renewed optimism at the prospect of fresh U.S.-China trade talks put the S&P 500 on pace for its best day of the month.

The S&P 500 added 0.5%, putting the broad index on track for a fourth consecutive session of gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 131 points, or 0.5%, to 26131.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9%, as Apple clawed back some of the losses that followed its release of the largest and most expensive iPhone lineup.

The gains brought the S&P 500 back into positive territory for the month, and investors are hopeful that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's invitation to top Beijing officials for further trade talks marks a softening of the hostile rhetoric that had caused stocks to swing in recent weeks.

But while investors welcomed the recent easing of trade tensions, some said major indexes remain vulnerable to further flare-ups as the U.S. tries to hammer out deals with China, the European Union and others.

"Investors are frankly confused," said Jennifer Ellison, a principal with BOS, a $4.5 billion money-management firm. "It's very difficult to read where we end up with this situation. Until we get some clear answers, we could end up in a downward trading range."

On Thursday, tech companies rallied 1.3% to lead the S&P 500 higher, recouping some of the losses the sector suffered earlier this month on fears of heavier regulation and the impact of tariffs on the industry's trade-dependent firms. The tech sector remains down nearly 1% for the month.

Shares of Apple contributed to the gain, rising 3% a day after it announced its new lineup of mobile devices, including its most expensive phone yet -- the $1,099 iPhone XS Max.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.1% after the Bank of England and the European Central Bank held interest rates steady. The BOE warned of a growing threat to global economic growth from trade tensions between the U.S. and China, while the ECB said it would likely end quantitative easing by the end of 2018, signaling a cautious confidence in the eurozone economy.

Turkey, meanwhile, rose rates to 24% in a long-awaited move to tackle its economic crisis, sending its embattled lira sharply higher.

The decision was announced shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remarked that high interest rates harm the Turkish economy. Investors were waiting to see how the central bank would attempt to tackle the nation's high inflation rate, which stands at 17.75%, amid a collapse in the currency. Mr. Erdogan also attempted to support the ailing lira by banning domestic sales and rental transactions in foreign currencies.

Turkey has been one of the most troubling emerging-market economies for investors in recent months, and that has led to a fear of contagion in other developing countries.

The two issues plaguing emerging markets are "idiosyncratic issues with Turkey and Argentina, and you have the negative undertone of the strength of the dollar linked to continued Fed tightening," said Gilles Moec, chief European economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

In Asia, trading was more upbeat. Chinese banks helped push Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index 2.5% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1%.

Still, the Shanghai Composite remains down almost 19% so far this year after the release of subdued credit growth and new loans figures out of China.

