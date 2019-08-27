U.S. Stocks Rise on Optimism Over Trade Talks

By Michael Wursthorn and Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks turned lower and bond yields slipped again, as guarded investors hedged their bets on whether the U.S. and China are working toward de-escalating their trade spat.

All three major indexes fell into the red, slipping from their morning highs, as shares of banks, technology and industrial companies relinquished their gains. Shares of health-care and communication firms, as well as bond proxies such as utilities and real-estate stocks, maintained their advances, supporting the indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74 points, or 0.3%, to 25825, and the S&P 500 fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, slid 0.3%.

The stock market's struggle to extend Monday's big gains underscored investors' apprehension in assuming that the U.S. and China were working to avoid further escalations in trade tensions, analysts said. The more optimistic tone President Trump struck at the Group of Seven summit, suggesting the two global heavyweights are open to talks, helped fuel the Dow industrials' roughly 270-point advance on Monday.

A day later, some investors and analysts said they aren't convinced that the U.S. and China are on a path toward recovery and remain wary of fully buying in to a narrative that could suddenly change.

In late June, for example, Mr. Trump's upbeat comments on negotiations with China at a Group of 20 meeting spurred optimism that the two sides were working toward a deal that would head off further tariffs. Instead, he threatened new tariffs on Chinese imports earlier this month, extending the tit-for-tat trade antagonism that has plagued the stock market and economies around the world for more than a year now.

"A lot of investors are throwing up their hands, saying since I'm not privy to any conversations, I don't know what I should believe or not believe from a trade perspective," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

At the same time, investors continued to seek haven assets, including bonds, underscoring their cautious optimism on trade and the weakening outlook on global growth. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.484%, according to Tradeweb, from 1.545% a day earlier.

Two-year Treasury yields were at 1.528%, down from 1.558%. The spread between the two maturities remained inverted, a situation that has often preceded recessions.

The move in bond yields pressured shares of financial stocks. Slides in bond yields tend to weigh on banks' profit margins by making lending less profitable. Shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 fell 0.5% in recent trading.

Industrial stocks, which have struggled to maintain profits and productivity amid ongoing trade tensions, fell 0.2%.

Consumer staples were also dragged lower by falling shares of J.M. Smucker. The food company missed analysts' earnings expectations and lowered its guidance, sending shares down nearly 8%.

Those declines were offset by rising shares of communication and health-care stocks. Bond-proxies like utilities and real-estate stocks, which investors tend to favor for their rich dividends during periods of economic stress, also rose.

Beyond the broad movements, some individual stocks broke away from the pack to notch bigger gains.

Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson added 2.1% after an Oklahoma judge ordered the company to pay $572 million for contributing to the state's opioid-addiction crisis. Investors had been expecting a bigger penalty, helping to send the stock higher, some analysts said.

Costco Wholesale added 3.1% after reports that crowds at its first mainland China store were so large that it had to shut early, suggesting the company's ongoing international expansion is meeting success.

Elsewhere, stocks mostly rose around the world. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.6% thanks to strong regional gains in Germany, Spain and France.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite added 1.4% and Japan's Nikkei climbed 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Sang was the outlier in Asia, dropping 0.1% amid ongoing political uncertainty about its future relations with China after three months of protests in the city.

