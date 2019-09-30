U.S. Stocks Rise to Cap Volatile Quarter

By Gunjan Banerji and Paul J. Davies

The S&P 500 climbed Monday, on track to enter the fourth quarter with its biggest year-to-date gain in more than two decades.

The broad stock-market index has rallied 19% this year -- its best performance in the first three quarters of a year since 1997.

The advance comes alongside a rally in both bonds and commodities, which have clinched strong gains despite a dizzying three months for markets, punctuated by extreme moves across assets.

Investors battled concerns about trade and currency clashes between the U.S. and China, recession signals and, recently, political headwinds in the third quarter.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve would maintain accommodative monetary policy tended to outweigh fears about growth as the central bank slashed rates for the first time in more than a decade in July and trimmed them again in September.

The Fed's moves are part of a trend around the world, with 16 central banks lowering interest rates in the third quarter, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts, who expect almost two dozen more to slash rates in the fourth quarter. They also expect the Fed to cut rates again this year.

Meanwhile, meager returns world-wide -- as the pile of negatively yielding debt swelled to more than $15 trillion -- led investors to keep buying stocks.

"Every time there's bad news, it's actually good news because it means our saviors at the central banks are going to continue to support the markets," said Nick Clay, a portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Monday, lifted by shares of technology and health-care companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 151 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5%.

The bounce in share prices came as White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNBC that a recent report that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies is inaccurate. Worries that the U.S. would limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China weighed on stocks Friday.

Investors say they are bracing for more turbulence after a head-spinning quarter.

The Dow logged its biggest point decline of the year in August as the Treasury yield curve inverted -- flashing a warning that a recession could be coming -- only to claw back those losses in following weeks. In commodity markets, Brent crude oil recorded its biggest percentage jump on record after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.

Government-bond yields in the U.S. and Europe tumbled in August -- with the 30-year U.S.Treasury yield touching a record low -- before rising sharply again in early September. Currencies have also logged big moves, with the yuan, dropping nearly 4% against the dollar this quarter, its weakest run since the second quarter of 2018.

"The third quarter of 2019 was a momentous one," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. "Heading into the fourth quarter the main drivers still remain U.S. corporate earnings and global economic data, both of which have been overshadowed by the trade war."

Though the growth fears that gripped markets in August have subsided and U.S. stock moves have been more muted recently, many remain on edge about slowing economic growth in the U.S. and abroad and are wary of a repeat of last year, when the S&P 500 soared ahead of the autumn before tumbling almost 20% through December.

Several factors could spur volatility, analysts say. This Friday, investors will get a glimpse of the latest monthly jobs figures, which could have wide-ranging implications for bond, stock and currency markets as well as the Fed's next moves.

Some of this investor unease has rippled through the bond market, with the 10-year Treasury yield on track for its biggest year-to-date decline since 2011. The benchmark flirted with a record low this quarter as other traditionally safe assets such as gold reached at a six-year high. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Investors have also turned to the U.S. dollar as fears about waning economic growth around the world have grown. The U.S. dollar edged to its strongest level in over two years Monday against both the euro and a basket of currencies in the ICE dollar index.

Among major stock markets, the Japanese Nikkei 225 closed out the quarter as one of the better performers, up 2.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng has been one of the worst performing of the world's major indexes in the past three months, down nearly 9%, since pro-democracy protests took a more violent turn in late July.

Brent crude oil was down 0.8% Monday at $60.58 even though there are several factors threatening to restrict supplies. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview with "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday that energy prices could hit unimaginable highs if a conflict with Iran escalated.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York conducted another overnight lending operation for banks Monday to help keep market interest rates in check over the tricky quarter end, when funding markets tend to be restricted.

The Fed began to support repo markets, where banks and investors swap U.S. Treasurys and other safe bonds for cash, nearly two weeks ago after lending rates rose sharply.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com and Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com