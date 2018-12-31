U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018

By Georgi Kantchev and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks rose on the final trading day of 2018, although punishing losses from recent months kept major indexes on course for their steepest one-year decline since 2008.

Major indexes got a lift Monday as investors eyed signs of progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. President Trump tweeted over the weekend that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had made "big progress" in trade talks that are due to wrap up in March.

"As long as they keep talking, that is positive for the market," said Geoffrey Yu, head of the London investment office at UBS Wealth Management. "After a few tumultuous weeks, the market is welcoming some stability."

Still, even with the day's gains, the three major U.S. indexes are poised to end the year lower. Stocks suffered a bruising stretch of losses in the final months of 2018 as investors grew increasingly pessimistic about the outlook for global growth and grappled with anxieties about the unwinding of the Federal Reserve's easy-money policies.

More recently, sparring between lawmakers led to a government shutdown that looks likely to stretch on into the new year.

Last week, U.S. stocks posted their worst-ever Christmas Eve selloff, then logged their biggest one-day point gain on record.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 141 points, or 0.6%, to 23200. The S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1%.

Most global stock indexes are down for the year, with the Dow industrials losing around 6%, Stoxx Europe 600 shedding 13% and Japan's Nikkei Stock Average falling 12%.

The heightened volatility spared no asset class. Oil prices hit multiyear highs in October, only to tumble in the fourth quarter as investors grew increasingly worried about a potential supply glut.

U.S. crude oil fell 0.8% on Monday, deepening losses that have taken it down around 25% for the year.

"Don't underestimate shale producers and the wider U.S. oil industry in general," analysts at consulting firm JBC Energy said in a note to clients. "U.S. oil production will have grown by a massive 2-plus million barrels a day" this year.

With losses hitting markets from stocks to commodities to bonds, many investors say they have reined in their optimism heading into the new year. That is especially true with data suggesting that growth around the world is starting to falter.

A report Monday showed China's manufacturing sector contracted in December, with a gauge of factory activity hitting its lowest level in nearly three years.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to 49.4 in December from 50.0 in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, falling short of the forecasts of many economists.

"The broad-based PMI decline implies higher economic downward pressure" in China, economists at Citigroup said in a note to clients.

Chinese stocks have proved the worst performers among major world markets of the past year. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index is down 25% this year.

The reading adds to recent data indicating that economies in Europe and China are slowing, sparking worries that the malaise could spread to the U.S. despite relatively steady numbers on the American economy.

In currencies on Monday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was down 0.2%. The index is up 4.6% for the year.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% following an upbeat session in Asia. Some markets across the world were closed for New Year's Eve.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com and Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com