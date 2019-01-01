U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018

By Georgi Kantchev and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks drifted higher Monday but closed out 2018 with their steepest annual declines since the financial crisis, reflecting growing unease among investors about the health of the nearly decade-long bull run.

Trading was quiet heading into the New Year's Day holiday. Major indexes got a lift early Monday as investors eyed signs of progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. President Trump tweeted over the weekend that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had made "big progress" in talks that are due to wrap up in March.

"As long as they keep talking, that is positive for the market," said Geoffrey Yu, head of the London investment office at UBS Wealth Management. "After a few tumultuous weeks, the market is welcoming some stability."

Still, with trading desks lightly staffed heading into the New Year's Day holiday, few were willing to call Monday's gains a decisive turnaround for the market. Stocks suffered a bruising stretch of selling in the final months of 2018 as investors grew increasingly pessimistic about the global economy and grappled with anxieties about the unwinding of central banks' easy-money policies.

More recently, sparring between lawmakers led to a partial government shutdown that looks likely to stretch on into the new year.

The litany of issues has led to dizzying moves across the market. Last week, U.S. stocks posted their worst-ever Christmas Eve selloff, then logged their biggest one-day point gain on record. In another sign of market turbulence, the Cboe Volatility Index -- a barometer of investors' expectations for stock swings -- logged its steepest one-year advance ever.

The swings buffeting stocks left major indexes firmly in the red for 2018, even with their New Year's Eve rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 265.06 points, or 1.1%, to 23327.46 on Monday, boosted by a rally in shares of Boeing and Goldman Sachs. The S&P 500 added 21.11 points, or 0.8%, to 2506.85 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 50.76 points, or 0.8%, to 6635.28.

For the year, the Dow industrials were down 5.6%, the S&P 500 off 6.2% and the Nasdaq down 3.9%.

Stock markets elsewhere around the world fared even worse. The Stoxx Europe 600 shed 13% in 2018, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 13% and Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 12%.

The volatility spared few asset classes. Oil prices hit multiyear highs in October, only to tumble in the fourth quarter as investors grew increasingly worried about a potential supply glut.

U.S. crude for February delivery rose 0.2% to $45.41 a barrel Monday, although oil prices ended the year down 25% for their first yearly loss since 2015.

With selling hitting markets from stocks to commodities to bonds, many investors say they have reined in their optimism heading into the new year.

"It will be another volatile year," said UBS' Mr. Yu.

That is especially true with data suggesting that growth around the world is starting to falter.

A report Monday showed China's manufacturing sector contracted in December, with a gauge of factory activity hitting its lowest level in nearly three years.

The Shanghai Composite, which was closed Monday for the holidays, finished 2018 down 25% -- marking its steepest one-year loss since 2008. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which fell 14%, posted its worst one-year decline since 2011.

Downbeat data out of China, as well as Europe, have made some investors worried that an economic malaise could ultimately spread to the U.S. Still, broad measures have continued to point to relatively solid growth domestically.

Analysts will get their next look at the health of the economy later this week when the Labor Department releases its monthly employment report.

