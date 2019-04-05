U.S. Stocks Set for Small Opening Gains After Jobs Report

By Will Horner

U.S. stock futures maintained gains early Friday following a slightly better-than-expected jobs report.

If major stock indexes rise in normal trading hours, it will mark the latest in a string of small gains, with the S&P 500 up six sessions in a row through Thursday. The rise, while cumulatively significant at 2.6%, has been largely without a central catalyst, with many traders saying they have been waiting to make substantial moves until Friday's Labor Department report and the start of earnings season next week. Trading volumes in the past week have plumbed the lowest levels of the year.

The Dow industrials futures rose 0.4% in recent trading, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.3%. Both were up 0.3% before the jobs report.

Nonfarm payrolls increased a seasonally adjusted 196,000 in March, the Labor Department said Friday. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% last month, just above a 49-year low of 3.7% touched last fall. Average hourly wages for private-sector workers grew 3.2% from a year earlier.

U.S. stocks had already been set to open higher early Friday after President Trump struck an upbeat tone about the U.S.-China trade talks but failed to set a date for a final summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Tesla shares were likely to be in focus after a federal judge called on CEO Elon Musk and the U.S. government to reach a compromise on their dispute over Mr. Musk's use of social media. Shares in the company were 0.8% higher in premarket trading.

European gains were muted, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 inching up 0.1% in midday trade.

After a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office on Thursday, Mr. Trump was optimistic about the latest round of trade negotiations, saying that both sides aimed to strike a deal in the next four weeks.

Investors were anticipating that Mr. Trump would set a date for a summit with China's President Xi Jinping, signaling a resolution to the long running issue, but such an announcement wasn't forthcoming.

While the trade dispute has been at the forefront of investors' concerns lately, markets had mostly priced in a positive outcome from the talks, said Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. Investment Office at UBS Wealth Management.

"There hasn't been a single headline where things could have been said to have moved in the wrong direction, so how much additional upside is there?" he said. "We can't see anything at the moment which could derail progress so markets will take that at the very least as a non-negative."

In Europe, the German DAX index lagged behind other regional indexes as positive data on the nation's industrial production failed to allay investors' concerns about its economy.

Germany's Federal Statistical Office said Friday that total industrial output rose 0.7% in February from the previous month, after data Thursday showed a slump in orders for the nation's manufacturing sector, offering a mixed picture of the country's economy.

Concerns about signs of slowing growth across the world have weighed on investors this year, with data from China and Europe pointing to slowdowns and increasing the focus on U.S. economic data. A key question for investors has been whether the soft patches across the global economy indicated a path toward stabilization or further deterioration.

And while the U.S.-China trade dispute appeared to be easing, the emergence of other trade disputes was likely as the U.S. trade deficit remained largely unchanged and governments across the world were increasingly turning against globalization, said Stefan Hofrichter, chief economist at AllianzGI

"There will be these kind of disruptions to international trade going forward, I think that is just the world we have to live with," he said.

Corrie Driebusch contributed to this article