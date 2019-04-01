Log in
News : Markets
U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher

04/01/2019 | 08:45am EDT

By Paul J. Davies

U.S. stocks looked set to open higher Monday following gains in European and Asian indexes.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both priced to kick off the new quarter with rises of about 0.7%.

Asia and European stocks were lifted by manufacturing data out of China, which showed better demand both domestically and for exports, suggesting that government action to ease financial conditions and progress in U.S.-China trade talks were having a positive effect.

The Shanghai Composite was up 2.6% after the Caixin-Markit China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose above 50 in March, indicating growth. February's reading came in below 50, signaling contraction.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.9% after a strong session in Asia. Chinese, Japanese and Korean benchmarks all rose, retaining the momentum from U.S. stocks at the end of last week.

Some investors are moving back into stocks after the U.S. and European central banks turned more supportive toward markets, with the Federal Reserve signaling a pause in its interest-rate rises and the European Central Bank extending its expansionary monetary policies.

That buoyed investors' hopes for growth, even after signals from U.S. Treasury markets appeared to warn of a recession ahead. The yield on 10-year Treasurys on Monday rose to 2.441% from 2.416% Friday, when it climbed back above the yield on three-month Treasurys and ended what is called an inversion of the yield curve that may signal recession.

The big question for investors in the second quarter will be whether growth begins to improve again, or whether investors should see the central bank moves in a more negative light.

"[The second quarter] is more likely to be the 'reality' phase for markets," said James McCormick, global head of strategy at NatWest Markets in London. "Either growth begins to recover, validating the rise in asset prices, or it doesn't, in which case risk assets look very vulnerable."

Turkish markets and the currency both recovered on Monday despite a weak showing in local elections over the weekend for the ruling party of the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The ruling party appeared set to lose political control of the capital and several other major cities. The votes were seen by investors as a referendum on President Erdogan's leadership and economic policies as the country grapples with high inflation and slowing growth. Attempts by Turkey to support its currency going into the elections appeared to backfire last week, causing a bout of market turmoil.

The Turkish lira was down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar in early trading Monday but later recovered to be almost 1% higher. The ISE 100 index of Turkish stocks was also almost 1% higher.

Elsewhere, Brexit drama entered another week with no answers settled on the road ahead. The U.K. now has less than 10 days to come up with a plan for how to leave the European Union or to try to remain part of the bloc for a longer period.

Fears of the U.K. dropping out of the UE with no trade arrangements are giving an unusual short-term boost to the economy, with data on Monday showing a big increase in companies adding to stocks of supplies and finished goods ahead of Brexit.

The British pound was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at $1.3108 ahead of votes in Parliament Monday afternoon that are meant to identify the least unpopular Brexit strategy.

In commodities, Brent crude oil rose 1.6% to $68.65 a barrel. Gold was down marginally at $1,295.4 a troy ounce.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 3.20% 3090.76 End-of-day quote.23.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.82% 25928.68 Delayed Quote.11.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.80% 7378.771474 Delayed Quote.16.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.78% 7729.320696 Delayed Quote.16.49%
S&P 500 0.67% 2834.4 Delayed Quote.13.07%
