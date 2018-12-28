Log in
U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher After Dramatic Swings

12/28/2018 | 03:28pm CET

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks were set to open higher Friday, adding to a week of seesaws on Wall Street that captured the uncertainty gripping investors heading into 2019.

Futures pointed to a 0.4% opening gain for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. All three major U.S. indexes are up at least 3% this week, on course to snap a three-week losing streak. Despite the gains, the blue-chip index and S&P 500 are on pace for their worst December since 1931.

The holiday period has been defined by wild market swings, with U.S. stocks slumping Thursday before staging a dramatic comeback just before markets closed. The Dow swung from an intraday 2.7% fall to close 1.1% higher.

Despite the rally late this week, analysts remain cautious about the prospects for equity markets into the new year.

"Investors continue to be worried by the economic outlook," said Charles St Arnaud, senior investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. He also pointed to a string of news from Washington that has created uncertainty for investors, including President Trump's complaints about the U.S. Federal Reserve, just as thin trading exaggerates market moves.

Top of mind in the U.S. this week is the partial government shutdown, which is expected to continue into January as the issue of funding a wall on the border with Mexico cleaves further open a partisan split in Congress.

"The U.S. economic data is not great and there is no reason to believe it will improve," said Jan Dehn, head of research at Ashmore Group, an emerging-market investment manager.

"I expect U.S. stocks to have a tough time in 2019 and this sudden bounce on low volume is a great opportunity to offload in case you missed it earlier," he said.

Concerns that the U.S. economy is set for a slowdown have weighed on markets in recent months, as the effects of President Trump's tax reforms wear off and the U.S. central bank tightens monetary policy.

Equity markets rallied earlier this year, led by the technology sector, but those gains have been reversed in the final three months of the year. The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials this quarter are down 15% and 13%, respectively.

There have been few havens for investors, with gold, international bonds and cash equivalents all offering paltry returns.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was down 0.3%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 2.759%, from 2.744% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 2%. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.4%.

--Jessica Menton contributed to this article.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM -2.45% 1.8888 End-of-day quote.-27.91%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.61% 2483.09 End-of-day quote.-25.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.25% 23200.9 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
HANG SENG 0.04% 25473.98 Real-time Quote.-14.94%
NASDAQ 100 0.33% 6308.0097 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6603.3145 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 0.44% 2499.87 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.59% 96.48 End-of-day quote.5.03%
