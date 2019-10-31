Log in
U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Uncertainty on Trade Deal

10/31/2019 | 10:10am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff and Michael Wursthorn

The S&P 500 edged lower Thursday on skepticism about a U.S.-China trade truce, knocking the index from its highest level ever.

The broad stock-market index slipped 0.2% after closing at a record a day earlier, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 68 points, or 0.3%, to 27116. The Nasdaq Composite also fell, sliding less than 0.1%.

Concerns over ongoing trade tensions -- a constant overhang for the market all year -- resurfaced overnight after Bloomberg News reported that Chinese officials doubt they will be able to reach a long-term trade deal with the U.S., sending stock futures lower.

Chinese officials have warned that they won't budge on some of the most difficult issues that need to be negotiated with the U.S., and expressed concerns that President Trump may back out of the initial deal they hope to reach in coming weeks, the report said.

The trade concerns overshadowed solid corporate earnings from market leaders Apple and Facebook, and the Federal Reserve's commitment a day earlier to maintain low interest rates following its third cut this year.

Assets considered to be havens in times of uncertainty saw an uptick. Gold climbed 0.8% and government-bond prices rose. The yield on 10-year Treasurys fell to 1.724% from 1.801% Wednesday.

Most S&P 500 sectors traded lower Thursday, including industrial companies, energy firms and banks.

Meanwhile, strong gains from shares of Facebook and Apple, among others, helped to keep the market from sliding further into the red.

Facebook jumped 5.1% after the social-media giant's quarterly profit and sales exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Apple ticked up nearly 2% after it reported growth in gadgets and services that helped offset a decline in iPhone sales.

Kraft Heinz shares rose 8.4% after the food company beat forecasts for its quarterly profit.

A handful of weaker-than-expected reports contributed to the market's sag.

Shares of Western Digital fell 12% after the data-storage device company swung to a loss in the latest quarter. Estée Lauder declined 4.3% after the cosmetics company scaled back its earnings guidance.

Stocks also fell in other parts of the world.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite slid 0.4% following data showing Chinese manufacturing activity fell to an eight-month low in October, in another signal that the world's second-largest economy is under pressure from the trade tensions.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.50% 2939.32 End-of-day quote.17.67%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.44% 27063.82 Delayed Quote.16.54%
NASDAQ 100 0.03% 8079.081448 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.10% 8285.958179 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 -0.35% 3036.21 Delayed Quote.21.54%
