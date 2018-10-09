U.S. Stocks Slide, Dragged Lower by Materials Sector

By Georgi Kantchev and Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks slipped Tuesday as a slide in shares of materials companies drove the S&P 500 lower.

The broad stock-market index dropped 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142 points, or 0.5%, to 26344 shortly after the opening bell. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.1%.

Investors appeared to pull back from chemical companies, mining firms and packaging businesses on concerns of rising costs and slimming profits.

PPG Industries, which makes paints and coatings, warned late Monday that it will likely report weak third- and fourth-quarter results due to higher raw material costs and lower demand in China. Shares of PPG fell more than 8% in recent trading.

Rising input costs have been a major concern this year for manufacturers on top of pressure from higher wages. The continuing trade spat with China and other countries hasn't helped, and several other companies have complained that rising commodity costs have been eating into their profit margins.

The S&P 500's materials sector fell more than 2%, the most of any other sector in the index. While PPG was the worst performer of the group, several others, including paint company Sherwin-Williams and container maker Packaging Corp. of America, fell more than 3%.

The stock market has already been rattled by a bond selloff in recent days, as higher yields make riskier investments such as stocks less attractive to investors. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which moves opposite of prices, was recently at 3.221% after hitting a seven-and-a-half-year high earlier Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

"We've been used to low yields for years, so if yields continue to go up, that could cause a meaningful drop in equity prices," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "So far, it's contained, but we're watching."

Even more worrisome was the latest growth projections for next year. Late Monday, the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecasts for global economic growth this year and next, citing rising trade protectionism and instability in emerging markets.

The IMF said the global economy will expand 3.7% this year, down from its April estimate of 3.9%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%, while Asian markets were mixed. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%

