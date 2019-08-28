U.S. Stocks Slide, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears

By Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday as a dearth of fresh economic data kept major indexes in a tight trading range.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95 points, or 0.4%, to 25684 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 declined 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6%.

With no major U.S. economic reports scheduled for release Wednesday and few fresh developments on the U.S.-China trade front, some traders said market moves were likely to be muted midweek.

Earnings drove some of the bigger moves within the stock market, with software-design firm Autodesk falling 11% after cutting its outlook for the year ahead.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise rose 5% after beating quarterly targets.

Meanwhile, the British pound fell after Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to suspend Parliament, making a no-deal Brexit more likely.

The yield on 30-year U.S. Treasurys touched a record low of 1.904%, eclipsing its previous record set earlier this month, according to Tradeweb. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The British pound dropped 0.6% against both the dollar after Mr. Johnson said he would ask the queen to shut down Parliament for several weeks ahead of the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31, a move that makes it harder for rebel lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell by 0.6%, led by losses in its technology sector.

The declines across European indexes came after the GfK consumer survey for Germany pointed to slowing consumption. The report came a day after Germany confirmed that its economy shrank in the second quarter.

In Asia, stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen weakened amid conflicting reports on whether trade talks would be held between Washington and Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.3% while the Nikkei and Korean Kospi climbed 0.1% and 0.9% respectively.

While some Asian markets outside of China were still rebounding from recent large falls, China's were more responsive to the latest news on trade talks, said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING Bank.

The stabilization of the yuan would serve to calm some nerves among Asian investors, Ms. Pang said. The Chinese central bank's "latest remarks are very clear that they want to see two-way movement of the yuan, as part of the liberalization process."

The Chinese offshore yuan was flat against the dollar, with $1 buying 7.1667 yuan. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, edged up 0.1%.

In commodities, global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.8% after Iran said it would set strict conditions on engaging in any talks with the U.S.

Investors will be watching for speeches later in the day from the Federal Reserve's Thomas Barkin and Mary Daly for signals around the central bank's next policy moves.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com