U.S. Stocks Slide, Pound Falls on Brexit Fears

By Akane Otani and Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks wobbled Wednesday, pressured by declines among shares of technology companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105 points, or 0.4%, to 25672 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 declined 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%.

With no major U.S. economic reports scheduled for release Wednesday and few fresh developments on the U.S.-China trade front, some traders said market moves were likely to be muted midweek.

Earnings drove some of the bigger moves within the stock market, with software-design firm Autodesk falling 12% after cutting its outlook for the year ahead.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumped 5% after posting better-than-expected earnings late Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.7%, pressured by steep declines among German and French shares.

The declines across European indexes came after Germany's GfK consumer survey pointed to slowing consumption, adding to investors' worries about the Europe's biggest economy.

German government bonds strengthened, with the yield on 10-year German bunds hovering near a record low at minus 0.722%. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Meanwhile, the British pound dropped 0.7% against the U.S. dollar after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would ask the queen to shut down Parliament for several weeks ahead of the U.K.'s scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

Analysts warned Mr. Johnson's move would make it harder for rebel lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit. That could in turn disrupt the flow of goods and people between the U.K. and the rest of Europe, weighing on economic growth.

Stock indexes across Asia ended mixed amid conflicting reports on whether trade talks would be held between Washington and Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average edged up 0.1%.

