U.S. Stocks Slide on Global Growth Fears

By Akane Otani

U.S. stocks slumped Thursday as fresh data and a bleaker outlook from the Bank of England renewed fears of a slowdown in global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 182 points, or 0.7%, to 25215. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%, after snapping a five-day winning streak Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1%. Technology shares, which were hit hard during the volatile fourth quarter on growth worries, led the broader market lower.

Investors have had to grapple with conflicting signals about the durability of the global economic expansion this year, something that has kept enthusiasm for risk-taking contained even after markets rallied in January.

Fresh hopes that the U.S. and China might be able to carve out a trade deal helped stocks rebound in recent weeks. Yet data have pointed to growing weakness in China and the eurozone, raising the threat of regional economic malaise spreading around the world. Selling across global stocks accelerated after reports Thursday showed industrial production unexpectedly fell in Germany and Spain in December and the European Commission cut its forecast for eurozone growth in 2019.

Investors also remained in the dark on a number of potential flashpoints in global politics that they say could damp growth. In the U.K., lawmakers have yet to reach a consensus for how the country should proceed ahead of its scheduled departure in March from the European Union.

The "economy is suffering under the strain of Brexit and talks of extending the uncertainty," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group. That has muddied the picture for officials at the Bank of England, which on Thursday held interest rates steady and cut its outlook for economic growth.

Central bankers said the slowdown in global growth, as well as the uncertainty about the U.K.'s eventual trade relationship with the European Union, had hurt the U.K. economy in late 2018 and early 2019. But they stressed that the economic outlook would "continue to depend significantly on the nature of EU withdrawal," leaving open the possibility of making adjustments to monetary policy at a later date.

The British pound fell further following the decision, recently trading down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

In Thursday's action, technology and communication-services stocks in the S&P 500 led the market lower, both shedding 1%. Shares of Facebook, Netflix and Amazon each shed at least 1.5%. Google parent Alphabet and iPhone maker Apple lost 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

The financial sector in the S&P 500 was mildly lower after BB&T struck a deal to buy SunTrust Banks in a merger which, valued at about $66 billion, would create the sixth-largest U.S. bank. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup lost 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Twitter shares fell 7.7% despite posting its first full year of profitability after the company said that it expects revenue in the current quarter to grow by a lower percentage from a year ago. Chipotle Mexican Grill shares jumped 9% after the burrito maker reported a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit late Wednesday.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 0.4% to $62.42 a barrel, extending a streak of up-and-down trading for the market. Oil prices are up around 16% this year, although some of the momentum behind the rally has eased in recent days as traders have weighed signs of stalling global growth.

Banks in January mostly lowered their overall forecasts for 2019 oil prices from December, with investment banks polled by The Wall Street Journal estimating prices will average nearly $60 barrel this year, compared with $63 a barrel last month.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%, threatening to snap a seven-session streak of gains.

Elsewhere, stocks in Asia were mixed, but with exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong remaining closed in observance of holidays, trading volumes were relatively muted. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.6%, while Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1%.

Jessica Menton and

Lorena Ruibal

contributed to this article.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com