U.S. Stocks Slide on Trade Tensions, Global Growth Fears

By Akane Otani and Jessica Menton

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 200 points Thursday, its steepest loss in two weeks, as trade tensions and bleak economic data from Europe renewed fears of a slowdown in global growth.

Investors have grappled with conflicting signals about the durability of the global economic expansion this year, something that has kept enthusiasm for risk-taking contained even after markets rallied in January.

Major U.S. indexes opened lower, tracking declines in Europe, and extended their slump after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said China and the U.S. are still far away from striking a trade deal. A White House official later said President Trump is "highly unlikely" to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the March 1 expiration of their tariff truce.

Trade-sensitive stocks, including machinery giant Caterpillar, chip maker Intel and aerospace company Boeing, all shed about 1%. Those losses weighed on the Dow industrials, which slid 220.77 points, or 0.9%, to 25169.53, their biggest point and percentage drop since Jan. 22. The S&P 500 lost 25.56 points, or 0.9%, to 2706.05, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 86.93 points, or 1.2%, to 7288.35.

"It's not unusual for the market to take a pause after such a rapid run, " said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust. "One of our concerns was that the market was running too fast, too hard."

Hopes that the U.S. and China would be able to carve out a trade deal, along with signals the Federal Reserve will pause its campaign to raise interest rates, had helped stocks rebound in recent weeks. After a bruising December selloff, the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 notched their best January in 30 years and their biggest monthly gains since October 2015.

Even after Thursday's slide, the indexes are both within 7.7% of last year's highs.

Yet some investors say there is plenty of reason for caution. Investors have been monitoring companies' growth outlooks for signs of a slowdown in corporate profits.

Companies in the S&P 500 are now on track to report a 1.9% decline in profits in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would mark their first year-over-year profit decline since the second quarter of 2016 and a marked deterioration from September when earnings for the period were projected to grow by about 7%.

"It's going to be rocky heading into March because there's a lot of uncertainty," said Mark Esposito, founder and chief executive of Esposito Securities, referring to the trade deadline. "I'm more concerned about corporate earnings going forward not being robust, and that causing the market to fall."

Meanwhile, data have pointed to growing weakness in China and the eurozone, raising the threat of regional economic malaise spreading around the world. Reports Thursday showed industrial production unexpectedly fell in Germany and Spain in December, and the European Commission cut its forecast for eurozone growth in 2019.

Investors remain in the dark on a number of potential flashpoints in global politics that they say could damp growth. In the U.K., lawmakers have yet to reach a consensus for how the country should proceed ahead of its scheduled departure in March from the European Union.

The "economy is suffering under the strain of Brexit and talks of extending the uncertainty," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group. That has muddied the picture for officials at the Bank of England, which on Thursday held interest rates steady and cut its outlook for economic growth.

The British pound strengthened 0.2% against the dollar, while the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 1.5%.

In commodities, U.S. oil prices fell 2.5% to settle at $52.64 a barrel, extending a streak of up-and-down trading for the market. Oil prices have risen 16% this year, although some of the momentum behind the rally has eased in recent days. The energy sector of the S&P 500 lost 2.1%.

Elsewhere, stocks in Asia were mixed, but with exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong remaining closed in observance of holidays, trading volumes were relatively muted. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.6% while Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1%.

