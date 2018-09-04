U.S. Stocks Slip After Long Weekend

By Riva Gold and Akane Otani

-- U.S. stocks lose ground

-- Dollar on course for fifth straight advance

-- Materials, industrials sectors decline

U.S. stocks began September with declines as investors looked ahead to a busy week of trade negotiations and economic data.

Stocks drifted lower shortly after the opening bell, then pared declines in the final hours of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average erasing nearly all of its losses for the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 12.34 points, or less than 0.1%, to 25952.48, notching its third consecutive loss. The index earlier fell as much as 159 points. The S&P 500 shed 4.80 points, or 0.2%, to 2896.72, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 18.29 points, or 0.2%, to 8091.25.

Activity was relatively muted as trading resumed following the Labor Day holiday.

Analysts said they expect trade to remain in focus this week, with talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement slated to resume Wednesday. President Trump's weekend threats to leave Canada out of a new Nafta kept stocks in Europe and Asia subdued on Monday.

The outcome of Nafta talks "will give us a hint of whether these trade conflicts are more and more concentrated [on China], or whether there is still a global element," said Witold Bahrke, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, adding that if those tensions are limited to the U.S. and China, the impact on global growth will likely be smaller.

Shares of materials and industrials companies, which have struggled for ground this year amid investors' uncertainty over trade policies, were hit by fresh selling Tuesday.

Mining company Freeport-McMoRan lost 57 cents, or 4.1%, to $13.48 following metals prices lower, while aluminum-products maker Arconic declined 29 cents, or 1.3%, to 22.09, and farm- and construction-machinery maker Deere fell 2.10, or 1.5%, to 141.70.

Meanwhile, declines in Nike weighed on the Dow industrials. The sportswear giant's shares shed 2.60, or 3.2%, to 79.60 after the company said it would feature Colin Kaepernick, the National Football League quarterback who led player protests during the national anthem, in a new advertising campaign.

Amazon.com jumped 26.80, or 1.3%, to 2,039.51, briefly topping the level needed to push its market value above $1 trillion. The stock ended off its highs for the day but remains up 74% for the year.

In currency markets, the WSJ Dollar Index -- which measures the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies -- added 0.4%, notching its longest winning streak since December, when it rose for seven consecutive sessions.

The dollar has strengthened in recent months, putting pressure on emerging markets, amid signs of a strong U.S. economy. American factory activity accelerated faster than economists expected in August, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed Tuesday.

Investors will be closely watching other data releases this week, including Friday's monthly jobs report, as they try to assess the likelihood of another interest-rate rise from the Federal Reserve in September.

"The strength of the U.S. makes Fed tightening on autopilot, which feeds through to a stronger dollar," said Mr. Bahrke.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%, notching its third decline in four sessions and finishing at its lowest level since mid-August.

Stocks in Asia were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average down less than 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.9%.

