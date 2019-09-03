U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Trade Tensions, Weak Data

By Anna Isaac and Gunjan Banerji

U.S. stocks and government bond yields slumped as fresh data showed that the manufacturing sector contracted in August, adding to worries about the global economy and impact of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 350 points, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 dropped about 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1%.

Fresh data released Tuesday showed that the Institute for Supply Management's gauge of U.S. factory activity contracted for the first time since 2016. The lackluster data comes after developments surrounding trade talks between the U.S. and China spurred a wild August for major indexes and tensions between two of the biggest global economies came to the forefront in recent days.

Fears about trade and the global economy also weighed on commodities, sending crude oil and copper prices lower. Shares of energy and industrial companies were some of the biggest losers in the S&P 500 Tuesday. Bellwether stocks like Caterpillar dropped roughly 2.8%. Boeing lost 3.5% and 3M shed 2.1% in recent trading, underperforming the broader market.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.446% Tuesday, according to Tradeweb, from 1.503% Friday.

The selling in stocks also comes after Beijing said it had lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization over U.S. tariffs. On Sunday, the U.S. imposed fresh tariffs on Chinese goods including clothing, tools and electronics as retaliatory Chinese tariffs on U.S. soybeans, crude oil and pharmaceuticals also took effect.

Japan on Monday said its manufacturers cut spending during the second quarter for the first time in two years, adding to a series of recent data suggesting the U.S.-China trade fight was dampening the world economy.

"It's going to take more time than what people think," said Arun Daniel, a senior portfolio manager at J O Hambro Capital Management, of the U.S. and China trade conflict. "We expect there will be continued volatility in the market over the next 30 to 60 days."

This week, investors will be parsing fresh economic data, including the latest U.S. jobs figures on Friday, to measure the impact of the trade conflict and health of the domestic economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.5%, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 falling at least 0.5% apiece.

The falls came after a mixed session in Asia, in which indexes in mainland China gained while Japanese stocks were flat and Korea's Kospi edged down.

The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level in more than a decade in offshore trading, as it neared 7.2 against the U.S. dollar. In August, it passed the psychologically significant level of more than seven yuan to the dollar, aggravating Washington, which accused China of currency manipulation.

Meanwhile, the British pound hit its lowest level in 34 years against the dollar after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned lawmakers not to thwart his plans for quitting the European Union with or without a deal on Oct. 31.

Kallum Pickering, senior economist at German investment bank Berenberg, said that an election would increase chances of a pact between Boris Johnson's Conservative party and the Brexit party on a no-deal exit from the European Union.

"This would increase the risk of a hard Brexit. Whereas if Mr. Johnson doesn't face a general election but can keep the chance of a no deal alive until October then there might be a compromise with the EU or a fresh extension," he said.

Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. investment office of UBS wealth management, said, "As for the U.K. we'll take every hour by the hour. Who knows what's going to happen next? That's the general market view on sterling."

Sterling fell against both the dollar and the euro, touching $1.1969 and EUR1.0950. Before the 2016 referendum, a pound bought $1.4687. In volatile trading, the pound pared losses to rise above $1.2033 and EUR1.1000.

Mr. Johnson told his cabinet that he would call a general election for Oct. 14 if Parliament sought to block his agenda on Brexit. The currency is likely to face further volatility as lawmakers return from summer vacation and seek to pass fresh legislation.

The yield on U.K. 10-year gilts fell to 0.341% before recovering to 0.362%, and German 10-year bunds approached record lows at minus 0.725%. Bond prices rise as yields fall.

