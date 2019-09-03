U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Trade Tensions, Weak Data--Update

By Anna Isaac and Gunjan Banerji

U.S. stocks and government-bond yields slumped as fresh data showed that the manufacturing sector contracted in August, adding to worries about the global economy and impact of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 350 points, or 1.4%, by midday. The S&P 500 dropped about 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1%.

New data released Tuesday showed that the Institute for Supply Management's gauge of U.S. factory activity slipped for the first time since 2016. The figures came after a string of lackluster manufacturing data around the world and as trade talks between the U.S. and China spurred a wild August for major indexes. Meanwhile, many investors have been preoccupied with the prospect of a recession on the horizon.

Fears about trade and the global economy weighed on commodities Tuesday, sending prices for crude oil and copper lower. Shares of energy and industrial companies were some of the biggest losers in the S&P 500.

Bellwether stocks including Caterpillar dropped roughly 2.6%. Boeing lost 3.5% and 3M shed 2.1% in recent trading, underperforming the broader market.

"Manufacturing is probably the area that seems most uncertain" said Stephen Lee, founding principal at Logan Capital Management, adding that the U.S. is in "slow growth mode."

Investors flocked to government bonds and gold as they fled riskier assets such as stocks. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.434% Tuesday, according to Tradeweb, from 1.503% Friday. Gold prices jumped.

The selling in stocks also comes after Beijing said it had lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization over U.S. tariffs. On Sunday, the U.S. imposed fresh tariffs on Chinese goods including clothing, tools and electronics as retaliatory Chinese tariffs on U.S. soybeans, crude oil and pharmaceuticals also took effect.

Meanwhile, Japan on Monday said its manufacturers cut spending during the second quarter for the first time in two years, adding to a series of recent data suggesting the U.S.-China trade fight was damping the world economy.

"It's going to take more time than what people think," said Arun Daniel, a senior portfolio manager at J O Hambro Capital Management, of the U.S. and China trade conflict. "We expect there will be continued volatility in the market over the next 30 to 60 days."

Later this week, investors will be parsing fresh economic data, including the latest U.S. jobs figures on Friday, to measure the impact of the trade conflict and health of the domestic economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.3%, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 falling at least 0.4%.

The declines came after a mixed session in Asia, in which indexes in mainland China gained while Japanese stocks were flat and Korea's Kospi edged down.

The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level in more than a decade in offshore trading, as it neared 7.2 against the U.S. dollar. In August, it passed the psychologically significant level of more than seven to the dollar, aggravating Washington, which accused China of currency manipulation.

Meanwhile, the British pound hit its lowest level against the dollar in 34 years after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned lawmakers not to thwart his plans for quitting the European Union with or without a deal on Oct. 31.

Kallum Pickering, senior economist at German investment bank Berenberg, said that an election would increase chances of a pact between Mr. Johnson's Conservative party and the Brexit party on a no-deal exit from the European Union.

"This would increase the risk of a hard Brexit. Whereas if Mr. Johnson doesn't face a general election but can keep the chance of a no deal alive until October then there might be a compromise with the EU or a fresh extension," he said.

Sterling fell against both the dollar and the euro, touching $1.1969 and EUR1.0950. Before the 2016 referendum, a pound bought $1.4687.

Mr. Johnson told his cabinet that he would call a general election for Oct. 14 if Parliament seeks to block his agenda on Brexit. The pound is likely to face further volatility as lawmakers return from summer vacation and aim to pass fresh legislation.

The yield on U.K. 10-year gilts fell to 0.341% before recovering to 0.362%, and the yield on German 10-year bunds approached record lows at minus-0.725%. Bond prices rise as yields fall.

