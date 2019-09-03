Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Trade Tensions, Weak Data--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji and Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks and government-bond yields slumped as fresh data showed that the manufacturing sector contracted in August, adding to worries about the global economy and impact of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 350 points, or 1.4%, by midday. The S&P 500 dropped about 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2%.

New data released Tuesday showed that the Institute for Supply Management's gauge of U.S. factory activity slipped for the first time since 2016. The figures came after a string of lackluster manufacturing data around the world and as trade talks between the U.S. and China spurred a wild August for major indexes. Meanwhile, many investors have been preoccupied with the prospect of a recession on the horizon.

Fears about trade and the global economy weighed on commodities Tuesday, sending prices for crude oil and copper lower. Shares of energy and industrial companies were some of the biggest losers in the S&P 500.

Bellwether stocks fell as Caterpillar dropped roughly 2.7%. Boeing lost 3.2% and 3M shed 2.5% in recent trading, underperforming the broader market.

"Manufacturing is probably the area that seems most uncertain" said Stephen Lee, founding principal at Logan Capital Management, adding that the U.S. is in "slow growth mode."

Investors flocked to government bonds and gold -- assets considered relatively safer -- as they fled riskier bets such as stocks. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.462% Tuesday, according to Tradeweb, from 1.503% Friday. Gold prices jumped.

The selling in stocks also comes after Beijing said it had lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization over U.S. tariffs. On Sunday, the U.S. imposed fresh tariffs on Chinese goods including clothing, tools and electronics as retaliatory Chinese tariffs on U.S. soybeans, crude oil and pharmaceuticals also took effect.

Meanwhile, Japan on Monday said its manufacturers cut spending during the second quarter for the first time in two years, adding to a series of recent data suggesting the U.S.-China trade fight was damping the world economy.

"It's going to take more time than what people think," said Arun Daniel, a senior portfolio manager at J O Hambro Capital Management, of the U.S. and China trade conflict. "We expect there will be continued volatility in the market over the next 30 to 60 days."

Later this week, investors will be parsing fresh economic data, including the latest U.S. jobs figures on Friday, to measure the impact of the trade conflict and health of the domestic economy.

Stocks around the world also fell. The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.2%, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 falling at least 0.3%.

The declines came after a mixed session in Asia, in which indexes in mainland China gained while Japanese stocks were flat and Korea's Kospi edged down.

The Chinese yuan fell to its lowest level in more than a decade in offshore trading, as it neared 7.2 against the U.S. dollar. In August, it passed the psychologically significant level of more than seven to the dollar, aggravating Washington, which accused China of currency manipulation.

Meanwhile, the British pound hit its lowest level against the dollar in 34 years after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned lawmakers not to thwart his plans for quitting the European Union with or without a deal on Oct. 31.

Kallum Pickering, senior economist at German investment bank Berenberg, said that an election would increase chances of a pact between Mr. Johnson's Conservative party and the Brexit party on a no-deal exit from the European Union.

"This would increase the risk of a hard Brexit. Whereas if Mr. Johnson doesn't face a general election but can keep the chance of a no deal alive until October then there might be a compromise with the EU or a fresh extension," he said.

Sterling fell against both the dollar and the euro, touching $1.1969 and EUR1.0950. Before the 2016 referendum, a pound bought $1.4687.

Mr. Johnson told his cabinet that he would call a general election for Oct. 14 if Parliament seeks to block his agenda on Brexit. The pound is likely to face further volatility as lawmakers return from summer vacation and aim to pass fresh legislation.

The yield on U.K. 10-year gilts fell to 0.341% before recovering to 0.362%, and the yield on German 10-year bunds approached record lows at minus-0.725%. Bond prices rise as yields fall.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com and Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 -0.49% 5466.07 Real-time Quote.15.85%
DAX -0.36% 11910.86 Delayed Quote.13.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.44% 26019.65 Delayed Quote.13.19%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.41% 1960.86 Real-time Quote.-3.55%
NASDAQ 100 -1.33% 7587.858608 Delayed Quote.21.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.40% 7850.850444 Delayed Quote.20.01%
S&P 500 -1.01% 2896.49 Delayed Quote.16.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:10pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Down Over 300 Points As Measure Of Manufacturing Activity Indicates Contraction
DJ
02:07pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
02:01pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
01:59pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
01:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Trade Tensions, Weak Data--Update
DJ
12:51pMARKS & SPENCER : to be kicked out of FTSE 100 for first time
RE
12:45pEUROPE : Weak data, Brexit woes knock European stocks off one-month high
RE
12:41pStocks fall as concerns over Brexit, global growth weigh
RE
12:27pFTSE 100 Closes Lower; Pound Rises, Fresnillo Gains -- Market Talk
DJ
12:11pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Trade Tensions, Weak Data--Update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group