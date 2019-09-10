Log in
U.S. Stocks Slip As Tech Sector Stumbles

09/10/2019 | 11:55am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff and Jessica Menton

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday as renewed concerns about slowing global growth weighed on technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 72 points, or 0.3%, pulling back after four consecutive sessions of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as a decline in technology stocks offset gains elsewhere. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.7%.

Shares of software companies and chip makers slumped, with Microsoft and Applied Materials dropping 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Both groups have come under pressure recently amid anxiety about the U.S.-China trade dispute and speculation over a downturn in the global economy.

Analysts were also looking ahead to Apple's annual showcase later this afternoon, with the tech giant expected to reveal a trio of new iPhones. Apple shares slipped 0.4%.

Data released Tuesday showed U.S. job openings fell for a second straight month in July, a potential indication that the recent hiring slowdown is a sign that companies are being cautious. Job openings, a closely watched measure of labor market health, declined by 31,000 to a seasonally adjusted 7.2 million in July, the Labor Department said in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

"The U.S. economy is doing just fine with the consumer very strong, while unemployment is still low," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "How central banks act and what their language is will give a clue as to whether or not there's a sustained potential for an economic recovery or whether we're still on the edge with risk to the downside."

Investors await meetings later this month where central banks are expected to lower borrowing costs. The Federal Reserve is broadly expected to lower rates by 25 basis points when it meets next week following a weaker-than-expected August jobs report.

Meanwhile, analysts expect the European Central Bank will cut 10 basis points from benchmark interest rates when it meets Thursday. As of mid-September, the market had been pricing in a cut of 20 basis points, as well as renewed quantitative easing, said Gareth Isaac, chief investment officer for EMEA fixed income at Invesco. But the eurozone's economy isn't in too bad a shape, he said, which may temper the amount or timing of QE that some on the ECB board will tolerate.

Unlike in the U.S., where investors seem fairly confident that an interest-rate cut is coming, European investors remain skeptical of how aggressive the ECB will be, said David Madden, a market analyst with CMC Markets.

But without the reassurance of the ECB's intentions, "it's a bit of a wait and see," he said. "Traders are just a bit hesitant."

In Tuesday's action, Ford Motor shares fell 3.1% after Moody's Investors cut the company's bond rating to junk status.

Wendy's stock slumped 12% after the burger chain said investments in more menu items for breakfast had prompted it to adjust guidance for its fiscal year.

Shares of Wells Fargo slipped 0.3% after UBS cut its rating on the bank to "neutral" from "buy," saying the bank lacks visibility on profitability improvement.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 1.671% Tuesday, from 1.632% Monday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

In commodities, U.S. crude oil was up 1.4% at $58.67 a barrel. Oil investors were eyeing a Thursday meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies for indications of their agreed production goals. Additionally, the chief executive of Saudi Arabia's state-run oil company on Tuesday said it is ready for an initial public offering whenever shareholders decide.

Gold prices slipped 0.3%.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%. Asian markets were muted, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.1% and Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat.

Emese Bartha contributed to this article.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.84% 3024.74 End-of-day quote.21.09%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.15% 26790.29 Delayed Quote.15.04%
HANG SENG -0.02% 26657.04 Real-time Quote.3.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.74% 7773.869642 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.55% 8042.417771 Delayed Quote.22.12%
NIKKEI 225 0.35% 21392.1 Real-time Quote.5.92%
S&P 500 -0.44% 2964.99 Delayed Quote.18.81%
