U.S. Stocks Slip, Dragged Lower by Materials Sector

By Michael Wursthorn and Georgi Kantchev

A broad selloff among materials firms sent the S&P 500 lower Tuesday, putting the index on pace for its fourth consecutive session of losses.

The sector of chemical companies, mining firms and packaging businesses tumbled after paint and coating maker PPG Industries warned that higher raw material costs and lower demand in China would crimp profits in the third and fourth quarters.

That was on top of the International Monetary Fund paring global growth expectations for next year, saying that protectionist trade policies and instability in emerging markets will curtail economic expansion.

The warnings dashed some of the stock market's highflying expectations for companies' third-quarter results and extended the latest rough patch for stocks, which were already struggling with a recent sharp rise in bond yields.

Still, deeper losses on Tuesday were held off. Investors re-embraced some fast-growing stocks, sending up shares of digital-streaming service Netflix, social-networking firm Twitter and online auction house eBay, among others, while energy companies, benefiting from the continuing rally in oil prices, also rose.

"The earnings growth this year has been nothing short of spectacular," said Craig Callahan, president of investment firm Icon Advisers. "Those who forecast earnings aren't seeing much of an impact from rising costs."

The S&P 500 declined 0.2% after falling as much as 0.4% earlier in the session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also lagged behind, dropping 61 points, or 0.2%, to 26425.

Materials companies shed 2.5% Tuesday, the most of any other sector in the broad index after PPG's warning late Monday. Shares of PPG fell 10%.

Industrial firms were the other big decliner in the S&P 500, falling 1.1%.

Those losses were partly offset by a rise in tech and energy shares. Shares of eBay added 3.8%, while Twitter rose 2.8%. Netflix, one of the market's best performers this year, added 1.4%.

Analysts still expect S&P 500 companies to grow third-quarter earnings by 19% from the same quarter a year earlier, one of the fastest rates of growth during the 9 1/2 -year bull-market rally, according to FactSet.

Mr. Callahan said the higher costs that companies are reporting are due to one-time price increases and not a sign of a broader upswing in inflation. So far, 21 S&P 500 companies have reported results, and 86% of those firms beat analysts' expectations, according to FactSet.

But with materials firms on pace for their biggest pullback since late April, investors appear to be taking a more cautious stance, at least until more companies report third-quarter results.

Rising costs contributed to the IMF's decision to lower its forecasts for global economic growth next year. It said the global economy will expand 3.7% this year, down from its April estimate of 3.9%.

Any surprise in inflation is meaningful since it could push the Federal Reserve to hasten its pace of interest-rate increases. Such a move would upend the stock market since investors would have to discount companies' future cash flows to account for higher interest rates.

Fears of how rising rates will impact stocks contributed to the S&P 500's selloff over the past three sessions. For now, the sharp climb in bond yields appears to have stalled. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 3.218% after hitting a 7 1/2 -year high earlier Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

"The rise in rates -- whether or not it continues -- is putting pressure on ultra-high growth stocks, and has investors thinking twice about their very high valuations," Andrew Acheson, director of U.S. growth at Amundi Pioneer, wrote in a recent note.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2%, while Asian markets were mixed. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com and Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com