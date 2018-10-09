U.S. Stocks Slip, Dragged Lower by Materials Sector

By Michael Wursthorn and Georgi Kantchev

A broad selloff among materials firms sent the S&P 500 lower, handing the index its fourth consecutive session of losses.

Inflationary pressures spooked stock-market investors and sent shares of all of the chemical, mining and packaging companies within the S&P 500's materials sector reeling after paint and coating maker PPG Industries warned that higher raw-material costs and lower demand in China would crimp profit in the third and fourth quarters.

It was the materials sector's worst day of trading since February and deepened its losses for the year to 7.9%, making it the S&P 500's worst-performing industry group.

Rising costs have been a major concern for stock-market investors this year. While companies are reporting their best profits in years, many executives have also said material and commodity costs, along with wages, have also risen, eating into profit margins.

The threat of a trade war between the world's two largest economies hasn't helped. The International Monetary Fund pared global growth expectations for next year, saying the rise of protectionist policies, along with instability in emerging markets, will eat into economic growth around the world.

The warnings dashed some of the stock market's highflying expectations for companies' third-quarter results and extended the latest rough patch for stocks, which were already struggling with a recent sharp rise in bond yields.

Still, deeper losses on Tuesday were held off. Investors re-embraced some fast-growing stocks, sending up shares of digital-streaming service Netflix, social-networking firm Twitter and online auction house eBay, among others, while energy companies, benefiting from the continuing rally in oil prices, also rose.

"The earnings growth this year has been nothing short of spectacular," said Craig Callahan, president of investment firm Icon Advisers. "Those who forecast earnings aren't seeing much of an impact from rising costs."

The S&P 500 declined 4.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2880.34 after falling as much as 0.4% earlier in the session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 56.21 points, or 0.2%, to 26430.57. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, edged higher, gaining 2.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to 7738.02 to snap a three-day run of losses.

The S&P 500's materials sector fell 3.4%, with PPG dropping $11.02, or 10%, to $98.56, the most of any other company in the group.

Industrial firms, another sector that has complained of rising costs this year, fell 1.5%, with steep declines among aerospace companies, industrial conglomerates and machinery makers.

Those losses were partly offset by a rise in tech and energy shares. Shares of eBay added 70 cents, or 2.2%, to 46.99, while Twitter rose 82 cents, or 2.9%, to 47.79. Netflix, one of the market's best performers this year, added 6.61, or 1.9%, to 355.71.

Analysts still expect companies in the S&P 500 to increase third-quarter earnings by 19% from a year earlier, one of the fastest rates of growth during the 9 1/2 -year bull market, according to FactSet.

Mr. Callahan said the higher costs that companies are reporting are due to one-time price increases and not a sign of a broader upswing in inflation. So far, 21 S&P 500 companies have reported results, and 86% of those firms beat analysts' expectations, according to FactSet.

With banks like Wells Fargo set to kick off the bulk of the earnings-reporting season Friday, investors will look for further signs from executives whether mounting inflationary pressures are curtailing profits. The latest consumer-price index data due Thursday will also be watched, analysts added.

Any surprise in inflation is meaningful since it could push the Federal Reserve to hasten its pace of interest-rate increases. Such a move could upend the stock market since investors would have to discount companies' future cash flows to account for higher interest rates.

Fears of how rising rates will affect stocks contributed to the S&P 500's selloff over the past three sessions. For now, the climb in bond yields appears to have stalled. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 3.208% after hitting a 7 1/2 -year high earlier Tuesday.

"The rise in rates -- whether or not it continues -- is putting pressure on ultra-high growth stocks, and has investors thinking twice about their very high valuations," Andrew Acheson, director of U.S. growth at Amundi Pioneer, wrote in a recent note.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2%, while Asian markets were mixed. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com and Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com