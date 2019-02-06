Log in
News : Markets
U.S. Stocks Slip, Snapping Winning Streak

02/06/2019 | 05:14pm EST

By Akane Otani and Amrith Ramkumar

U.S. stocks inched lower Wednesday, halting a five-session streak of gains for the S&P 500.

The broad stock-market index edged down 6.09 points, or 0.2%, to 2731.61, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 21.22 points, or 0.1%, to 25390.30. Both benchmarks have added about 9% this year but are still 5.4% or more below last year's records. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.80 points, or 0.4%, to 7375.28, though it remained close to exiting bear-market territory, having risen almost 20% from its Christmas Eve lows.

Stocks around the world have mostly moved higher this week, buoyed by a number of stronger-than-expected earnings reports that have helped ease fears of a rapid slowdown in growth.

General Motors, Snap and Capri Holdings , the parent company of Michael Kors and Versace, were among the companies rallying after their latest results.

Still, investors are weighing signs that corporate profits remain resilient against fears that the global economy will weaken faster than expected this year. Data on Wednesday showed German factory orders unexpectedly fell in December, the latest sign that Europe's biggest economy is struggling for momentum.

"Investors are fixated on a couple of things: economic concerns and the trade war," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades. Fears about whether supply will outstrip demand will likely keep this year's rebound in oil prices under pressure, he said.

U.S. crude-oil prices swung between gains and losses Wednesday and settled up 0.7% to $54.01 a barrel. Oil has rebounded alongside stocks as demand fears have ebbed but remains well below its multiyear peak from early October.

Uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade conflict has rippled around the world, keeping some investors skeptical of global markets' recovery, particularly for commodities that rely on Chinese consumption to support demand.

Analysts may get more clarity on the negotiations later this month. Chief negotiator Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to head to Beijing early next week to pick up trade talks again, a senior Trump administration official said.

Despite weak results from China, General Motors shares added 61 cents, or 1.6%, to $39.91. The auto maker said strong U.S. sales boosted quarterly revenue, the latest example of steady domestic consumption lifting a company's outlook.

"It's hard for the U.S. stock market to completely fall out of bed as long as the U.S. consumer is doing reasonably well," said David Lafferty, chief market strategist for Natixis Investment Managers.

Still, Mr. Lafferty said it could be challenging for stocks to extend their strong 2019 rebound without more positive developments on the earnings front. Profit growth is projected to flatten throughout 2019.

Snap shares soared 1.55, or 22%, to 8.59 after the company's results, released late Tuesday, showed it was narrowing its losses as its online advertising revenue picked up.

Shares of Capri Holdings rose 4.92, or 11%, to 48.47 after the firm posted stronger-than-expected earnings.

Semiconductor makers also surged following results from Skyworks Solutions and Microchip Technology.

Among the laggards, Electronic Arts shares tumbled 12.31, or 13%, to 80.21 following the videogame company's report that revenue for the holiday quarter fell shy of its already reduced forecast. Peer Take-Two Interactive Software also offered disappointing guidance, pulling its shares down 14.76, or 14%, to 92.53. Activision Blizzard also slumped, falling 4.84, or 10%, to 43.00.

With some investors seeking safer assets amid global-growth worries, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 other currencies, edged higher for a fourth consecutive session.

Elsewhere, European stocks edged up in relatively muted trading, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.1%, while Asian markets closed broadly higher.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average edged up 0.1%, with gains capped after Toyota Motor cut its profit forecast. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%, building on a rally that led it Tuesday to its biggest one-day gain since November 2016. Trading volumes remained relatively thin, with indexes in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Korea still shut in observance of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 25390.3 Delayed Quote.8.93%
NASDAQ 100 -0.37% 6997.6223 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.36% 7375.2813 Delayed Quote.11.56%
NIKKEI 225 0.14% 20874.06 Real-time Quote.4.15%
S&P 500 -0.22% 2731.61 Delayed Quote.8.70%
S&P/ASX 200 0.34% 6026.1 Real-time Quote.6.37%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.22% 96.28 End-of-day quote.-0.42%
