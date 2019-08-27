U.S. Stocks Slip as Investors Wary of Trade Talks

By Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks fell and bond yields slipped again Tuesday as guarded investors hedged their bets on whether U.S.-Sino relations were improving.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed about 121 points lower, squandering an early gain. The blue-chip index traded in broad 332-point range that included several reversals among shares of technology, communication and other companies.

Losses picked up in afternoon trading as investors stepped up their buying of haven assets, like gold and U.S. Treasurys, which tend to be more durable during periods of economic turbulence.

The stock market's struggle to extend Monday's big gains underscored investors' apprehension that the U.S. and China are working to avoid further escalations in trade tensions. The more optimistic tone President Trump struck at the Group of Seven summit helped fuel the Dow industrials' roughly 270-point advance on Monday.

A day later, some investors and analysts said they aren't convinced the U.S. and China are on a path toward a deal and remain wary of fully buying in to a narrative that could suddenly change. And weak economic data out of Europe and Asia in recent weeks has only added to investors' unease about the direction of the stock market.

In late June, for example, Mr. Trump's upbeat comments on negotiations with China spurred optimism that the two sides were working toward a deal that would head off further tariffs. Instead, he threatened new tariffs on Chinese imports earlier this month, extending the tit-for-tat trade antagonism that has troubled investors around the world for more than a year.

"A lot of investors are throwing up their hands, saying since I'm not privy to any conversations, I don't know what I should believe or not believe from a trade perspective," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

The Dow industrials slid 120.93 points, or 0.5%, to 25777.90, while the S&P 500 declined 9.22 points, or 0.3%, to 2869.16. And the Nasdaq Composite fell 26.79 points, or 0.3%, to 7826.95.

That level of uncertainty has given investors little confidence stocks can march firmly higher, analysts said, contributing to their flight to less risky assets, like gold and bonds. About 40% of investors surveyed by the American Association of Individual Investors last week said they expect stocks to fall over the next six months, a reading that has remained elevated most of this month. Just 27% of respondents said they expected stocks to rise.

Without a solid trade deal or firm signs the global economy is doing better than feared, the stock market will likely be further buffeted by waves of volatility, analysts and investors added.

On Tuesday, most S&P 500 sectors reversed their earlier gains as investors accelerated their buying of bonds, gold and other haven assets. Shares of banks, pressured by the drop in bond yields, and energy firms led the broad index lower.

Shares of Citigroup fell $1.06, or 1.7%, to $61.66, while Bank of America declined 31 cents, or 1.2%, to $26.47. Both are down at least 13% this month.

J.M. Smucker, meanwhile, fell $9.24, or 8.2%, to $103.69 after the food company reported earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations and lowered its guidance for the year.

Shares of Philip Morris International also slid, falling $6.03, or 7.8%, to $71.70, following reports the tobacco giant is in talks to merge with Altria Group, which fell $1.87, or 4%, to $45.25.

Bond yields, meanwhile, slumped further. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.493%, while two-year Treasury yields declined to 1.553%. The spread between the two maturities remained inverted, a situation that has often preceded recessions.

At the same time, gold prices added about 1%.

Some stocks, however, managed to buck the broader market moves and notch a gain. Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson added $1.84, or 1.4%, to $129.64 after an Oklahoma judge ordered the company to pay $572 million for contributing to the state's opioid-addiction crisis. Investors had been expecting a bigger penalty, helping to send the stock higher, some analysts said.

Costco Wholesale added $13.92, or 5%, to $292.38 after reports that crowds at its first mainland China store were so large that it had to shut early, suggesting the company's ongoing international expansion is meeting success.

Elsewhere, stocks mostly rose around the world. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.6% thanks to strong regional gains in Germany, Spain and France.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite added 1.4% and Japan's Nikkei climbed 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Sang was the outlier in Asia, dropping 0.1% amid ongoing political uncertainty about its future relations with China after three months of protests in the city.

--Anna Isaac contributed to this article.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com