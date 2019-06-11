U.S. Stocks Slip as Investors Weigh Trade Against Monetary Policy

By Asjylyn Loder and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. equity markets ticked slightly lower Tuesday as investors wavered between fears of rising trade tensions and hopes that policy makers will bolster markets with fresh stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite each fell less than 0.1% on Tuesday, snapping a weeklong streak of gains. The Dow closed down 14.17 points to 26048.51.

Markets had been spurred higher by hints that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates. The S&P has rebounded 5.2% since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said June 4 that the central bank is monitoring the impact of trade tensions on the economy and would respond if necessary. The Federal Reserve set to meet next week, and investors are looking for any clues as to whether rate cuts lie ahead for the world's largest economy.

"The market is really banking on a Fed rate cut," said Lindsey Bell, an investment strategist for CFRA. "We're kind of in a no-man's land right now."

Investors are looking to Wednesday's report on consumer prices for a signal on the Fed's next move, said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at LPL Financial. Weak inflation could prompt central bankers to lower interest rates to support economic growth.

"The market went on a good sprint, and now we're looking for a legitimate catalyst to sink its teeth into," Mr. Lynch said.

Investors have been watching closely for signs that central banks across the globe may ease monetary policy to forestall a slowdown in global growth. Stocks had gotten a boost earlier Tuesday from fresh stimulus measures out of China designed to support the world's second-largest economy. Chinese stocks enjoyed their best day in over a month as Beijing said it would accelerate financing of major infrastructure projects via "special-purpose bonds" issued by local governments.

"The government will need to boost domestic consumption to support the economy because we can't pin all our hopes on Trump, " said Zhang Gang, a senior analyst at Central China Securities, referring to hopes that the U.S. president would ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.6%, its strongest single-day gain since May 10. Its smaller Shenzhen counterpart gained 3.7%. Cement and construction firms led the rally.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%.

U.S. equities have been whipped around by headlines in recent weeks because of tariff threats against Mexico and China, said Jack Ablin, founding partner and chief executive officer of Cresset Capital, a Chicago firm that manages $4.7 billion.

"The conviction behind this uptrend isn't really there because of the inconsistent messages," Mr. Ablin said. "When the market is driven by headlines and not fundamentals, it keeps investors and traders off balance."

Two of the biggest losers in the S&P 500 were United Technologies and Raytheon. United fell for a second day after announcing a deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon that would create a combined company worth more than $100 billion. Raytheon retreated 5.1% while United slid 4% Tuesday afternoon.

Wireless carriers Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile both dropped after a group of state attorneys general filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block their proposed merger. Sprint fell 5.9% and T-Mobile declined 1.6%.

Vegetarian food company Beyond Meat Inc. plunged 25% after a JPMorgan analyst retreated from his bullish call on the stock.

Kate Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, said improvements in U.S. trade relations and the outlook for monetary policy in the country are interrelated issues that could boost markets.

"Weak data on growth, inflation and employment for a data-dependent Fed is some pretty good air cover against concerns that the Fed is being unduly influenced by President Trump," she said in a recent note. "At the same time, the market rally and lower rates may embolden the president to continue to double down on the trade front, which would continue to compromise U.S. growth and, more importantly for investors, corporate profitability."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, slipped 0.1%. In commodities, U.S. benchmark oil rose a penny to $53.27 a barrel.

