U.S. Stocks Slip on Disappointing Earnings, Data

By Will Horner and Corrie Driebusch

U.S. stocks edged lower Thursday, pressured by some lackluster earnings reports and downbeat manufacturing data out of Europe.

Despite the early morning declines, some traders were upbeat that stocks' fortunes could reverse later in the day depending on the outcome of the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 66 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%. Thursday's losses threaten to wipe out the indexes' weekly gains. If the Nasdaq and Dow industrials end the week lower, it would finish an impressive run of eight consecutive weekly gains.

Disappointing quarterly results from Hormel Foods and Bunge sent the two companies' shares tumbling in early trading, with Hormel shares off 3.3% and Bunge down 5.3%. Domino's Pizza's stock fell 7% after the pizza chain reported profit and sales that disappointed investors. Overall, earnings have been mostly beating lowered expectations.

Some technology companies with exposure in China were up in anticipation of progress in trade discussions, with Micron Technology rising 0.8% and Advanced Micro Devices adding 0.9%.

Hopes for a positive outcome from the current U.S.-China trade negotiations remained high after President Trump signaled he would be flexible on the March 1 deadline for an agreement. Midlevel U.S. and Chinese negotiators have been holding meetings this week. Cabinet-level officials are set to join the discussions later Thursday.

"There is optimism about U.S.-China trade that there is a desire to get a deal done, even something that is not a firm deal but just pushes it down the road and avoid the next round of tariffs," Kit Juckes, a strategist at Société Générale, said. "I think the market would be very surprised if the tariffs increase weren't pushed back."

U.S. data released Thursday was mixed. The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week and overall orders for durable goods rose in December from the prior month, while an underlying gauge of business investment pulled back.

U.S. stocks' declines Thursday came on the heels of a drop in European indexes after Eurozone manufacturing entered its first downturn since mid-2013, further darkening the regional picture, according to data released Thursday.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%, with declines led by the index's banking sector, down 1.4%. Shares in Swedbank continued a second day of steep losses, with its shares down nearly 9% after a report Wednesday of alleged money laundering.

Indexes in Asia were positive for most of the day, though gains in Chinese markets reversed in the closing minutes, leading the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen indexes to close down 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6% and Australia's ASX 200 closed up 0.7%.

On Wednesday U.S. stocks rose after minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting showed unanimous agreement among officials to hold off on future interest-rate rises, with some members saying the economic outlook had become more uncertain since their previous meeting. They also indicated a readiness to stop reducing the central bank's $4 trillion asset portfolio in 2019.

"The minutes put a bit of flesh on what we already knew: that the bias toward raising interest rates has disappeared," said Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank. "I get the sense that the Fed is a lot more cautious about the economy than it previously was and perhaps more than is warranted."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was lower. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys rose to 2.677% from 2.652% Wednesday. Yields and prices move in opposite directions

In commodities, gold was sharply lower, after three consecutive sessions of gains. Gold futures were down 0.7%. Oil was higher ahead of the Energy Information Administration's report of the latest U.S. inventory data with Brent crude, the global benchmark, 1% higher at $67.08 a barrel.

Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com