U.S. Stocks Slip on Disappointing Earnings, Data

By Corrie Driebusch and Will Horner

Stocks edged lower Thursday, pressured by disappointing readings on the state of the U.S. and European economies.

A measure of how much businesses are investing fell for the fourth time in five months at the end of 2018, the Commerce Department said Thursday, a sign of waning confidence among business owners. Meanwhile, sales of previously owned homes fell in January, marking the third consecutive month of declining sales, the National Association of Realtors said.

Data out of Europe was similarly downbeat, as Eurozone manufacturing entered its first downturn since mid-2013, further darkening the regional picture.

The shaky figures out of both the U.S. and Europe spooked some traders. U.S. stocks edged lower, halting a stretch of strong gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71 points, or 0.3%, in recent trading, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.

Thursday's losses threaten to wipe out the indexes' weekly gains. If the Nasdaq and Dow industrials end the week lower, it would finish an impressive run of eight consecutive weekly gains. So far this year, the Nasdaq is up 13% through Wednesday's close, while the Dow has risen 11%.

"A lot of the data was a little bit negative," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors. "The whole goal of the tax plan was reinvestment in the U.S., but we haven't seen the productivity gains yet."

Though some data was upbeat -- overall durable goods rose in December from the prior month -- some analysts said the data was too dated due to the partial government shutdown to put much weight in.

"Instead of seeing January data we're seeing December data. That was before the shutdown. It was almost a different era," Mr. Ablin said.

Also pressuring stocks were some disappointing quarterly results. Hormel Foods' shares fell 2.4% in recent trading, while Domino's Pizza's stock fell 7% after the pizza chain reported profit and sales that disappointed investors. Overall, earnings have been mostly beating lowered expectations.

Among other individual stock movers, Nike shares fell 1.2% after a shoe malfunction at the college basketball matchup between Duke University and University of North Carolina. During the game, Duke player Zion Williamson injured himself when his Nike sneakers broke during the game.

Despite the morning declines, some traders were upbeat that stocks' fortunes could reverse later in the day depending on the outcome of the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks.

These hopes for a positive outcome from the current U.S.-China trade negotiations remained high after President Trump signaled he would be flexible on the March 1 deadline for an agreement. Midlevel U.S. and Chinese negotiators have been holding meetings this week. Cabinet-level officials are set to join the discussions later Thursday.

"There is optimism about U.S.-China trade that there is a desire to get a deal done, even something that is not a firm deal but just pushes it down the road and avoid the next round of tariffs," Kit Juckes, a strategist at Société Générale, said. "I think the market would be very surprised if the tariffs increase weren't pushed back."

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%, with declines led by the index's banking sector, down 1.4%. Shares in Swedbank continued a second day of steep losses after a report Wednesday of alleged money laundering.

Indexes in Asia were positive for most of the day, though gains in Chinese markets reversed in the closing minutes, leading the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen indexes to close down 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed up 0.7%.

In commodities, gold was sharply lower, after three consecutive sessions of gains. Gold futures were down 1.3%. Oil was higher ahead of the Energy Information Administration's report of the latest U.S. inventory data with U.S.-traded crude down 0.7% at $56.76 a barrel.

