U.S. Stocks Slip on Signs of Slowing Economic Growth -- Update

01/14/2019 | 05:12pm EST

By Georgi Kantchev and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks fell Monday, notching their second straight session of losses, after downbeat Chinese economic data added to signs of slowing growth around the world.

Major indexes began the day lower and never managed to break higher, weighed down by a report showing China's exports unexpectedly slid in December.

The data showed both slowing global growth and uncertainty over trade relations have started to take a toll on the world's second-largest economy. That is worrying to many investors, who note that even though domestic growth remains solid, economic malaise overseas could eventually spill over to the U.S.

The S&P 500 is up 3% for the year, but still 12% below its September record after retreating in the final months of 2018.

"We don't believe there's a recession on the horizon, but there has undeniably been a deceleration in the global economy," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 86.11 points, or 0.4%, to 23909.84, after falling around 230 points earlier in the trading day.

The S&P 500 fell 13.65 points, or 0.5%, to 2582.61 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 65.56 points, or 0.9%, to 6905.92.

Shares of utilities companies led losses in the S&P 500 on Monday as PG&E faced mounting issues related to its role in helping spark the deadliest wildfires in California history.

PG&E said Monday that it was planning to file for bankruptcy protection by the end of the month. The company's stock fell $9.21, or 52%, to $8.38, posting its biggest one-day loss ever.

Bank shares were broadly higher, with Citigroup rising 2.24, or 4%, to 58.93 after swinging to a profit in the fourth quarter. The bank's shares had initially fallen after its earnings report also showed a marked drop in its trading business.

Other banks, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, are set to report quarterly results later this week.

Dimmer expectations for global growth and disappointing holiday sales have forced many U.S. companies to slash their forecasts, pushing the estimated earnings-growth rate for the quarter to around 11%, according to FactSet, after several quarters of standout growth.

Yet some companies have managed to buck the trend. Shares of Yeti Holdings, which manufactures coolers and water bottles, jumped 1.42, or 8.5%, to 18.14 Monday after the company late Friday raised its full-year profit guidance.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% following a downbeat session across Asian markets.

The European Union's top officials on Monday offered British Prime Minister Theresa May written assurances intended to rally support in the U.K. parliament for her Brexit plan.

Mrs. May is widely expected to lose a parliamentary vote Tuesday, throwing the course of the U.K.'s Brexit withdrawal into doubt once more.

"Markets are not expecting [Mrs. May's deal] to pass parliament. What matters to markets is the scale of the government defeat, and what the government then announces will happen next," said Paul Donovan, global chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.4% to snap a six-day winning streak, while South Korea's Kospi index lost 0.5%.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com and Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.71% 2535.77 End-of-day quote.1.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 23909.84 Delayed Quote.2.87%
HANG SENG -1.46% 26242.4 Real-time Quote.3.03%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.59% 2061.61 Real-time Quote.1.59%
NASDAQ 100 -0.91% 6541.0377 Delayed Quote.4.29%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.94% 6905.9154 Delayed Quote.5.07%
S&P 500 -0.53% 2582.61 Delayed Quote.3.57%
