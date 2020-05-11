U.S. Stocks Slip to Start the Week

By Avantika Chilkoti and Chong Koh Ping

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell Monday as investors weighed the benefits of reviving economic activity against the cost of a potential resurgence in infections that could lead to renewed lockdowns.

The Dow dropped 208 points, or 0.9%, in morning trading. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.1%. Overseas, the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.5%.

South Korea is serving as a cautionary tale for investors, after the biggest one-day increase in new infections in a month prompted the government to warn that the nation must brace for a second wave. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is joining authorities in Germany and some U.S. states in easing restrictions. On Sunday, Mr. Johnson laid out a three-step plan to ease the U.K. lockdown measures, including allowing staff in the construction and manufacturing industries to return to work as early as Monday.

Any decision to reopen U.K. businesses could be reversed if cases tick up, and the public could be unwilling to visit shops and restaurants even when the government allows them to reopen, Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, cautioned.

"Allowing them to get back to business as usual doesn't mean they are likely to," he said.

In a sign that the economic damage may be more extensive than the rebound in stock markets suggest, factory furloughs across the U.S. are becoming permanent closings. Those factory shutdowns are likely to further erode an industrial workforce that has been shrinking as a share of the overall U.S. economy for decades.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 1.5% higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.1%.

"Everyone is just looking forward to the next quarter and looking ahead to 2021," said Kelvin Tay, regional chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management in Singapore.

While markets were likely to remain reasonably volatile, they were unlikely to drop substantially, given money managers had low holdings of stocks and high cash positions by historical standards, according to Mr. Tay.

China's central bank said it would roll out more measures to support the world's second-largest economy and keep monetary policy flexible. The People's Bank of China said Sunday that it would focus more on maintaining economic growth and jobs, while ensuring poverty elimination by the end of the year. The Shanghai Composite Index fell slightly by the end of Monday.

U.S.-China tensions have ratcheted up again in recent days. President Trump said Friday that he hasn't decided whether to cancel the January trade deal between the two countries.

"I'm having a very hard time with China," Mr. Trump said after a teleconference between top Chinese and American officials.

There might be more anti-China rhetoric from Mr. Trump ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for November, according to Brian O'Reilly, head of market strategy for Mediolanum International Funds.

"That's going to be a key mantra of Trump in the run-up to the election, " Mr. O'Reilly said. "He needs something to distract from his response in the early days of the Covid pandemic."

In another threat to relations between Washington and Beijing, the Trump administration is planning to issue a warning that hackers tied to the Chinese government are attempting to steal data from U.S. researchers developing a coronavirus vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In the S&P 500, 10 of the 11 sectors in the index slumped. Health-care stocks were the only group in the green, rising 0.7%.

Marriott International shares dropped 5.5% after it said first-quarter profits were down sharply as many of its hotels were forced to close.

Under Armour's shares dropped 11% after it reported worse losses than forecast in the first quarter. The sportswear company has laid off workers in shops and distribution centers to slash costs amid the pandemic.

Shares of Coty surged after the opening bell but were recently down 1.1%, after the beauty group said KKR & Co. would make a $750 million equity investment in the company through convertible preferred shares.

U.S. oil futures gained 1.7% to $25.15 a barrel in volatile trading after Saudi Arabia said it would deepen its supply cuts to support beleaguered energy markets.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was little changed at 0.675%, from 0.679% Friday. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

