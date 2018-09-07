U.S. Stocks Slump on Fears of New China Tariffs

By Corrie Driebusch and Ben St. Clair

-- Asian stocks finish with weekly loss

-- Emerging markets slip into bear territory

-- U.S. stocks lower following jobs report

U.S. stocks slumped Friday after reports that President Trump may impose more tariffs on goods imported from China.

Technology stocks erased some early gains, putting the Nasdaq Composite on track for its worst week since June.

"If you're looking at trade war escalation, expect tech stocks to be hurt the most because of China supply issues," said Justin Wiggs, managing director in equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus.

The tech-heavy index wobbled between small gains and losses Friday, putting its weekly declines at 2.3%, while the S&P 500 shed 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%.

Fears of tariffs, increased government regulation and pricing pressures have weighed on tech companies in recent sessions. Internet companies such as Facebook and Twitter tumbled earlier this week as executives testified before Congress about foreign influence on their platforms in the 2016 presidential election. On Thursday, semiconductor stocks slumped on lowered analyst expectations and ongoing worries about how resilient their revenue will be if the U.S. trade dispute with China grows.

Facebook shares slipped 0.4% Friday and are on pace to end the week down 7.8%. Twitter's stock declined 0.6% in recent trading, putting its weekly loss at 13%.

More broadly, stocks wobbled Friday after the August jobs report showed a pickup in hiring and healthy wage growth, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to continue raising rates at its current pace.

The August report showed a pickup in wage growth, a metric that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve as an indicator of inflation. The rise in wages could encourage more short-term rate increases from the Fed, some analysts said.

"We could see some jitters in markets," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco, noting that earlier this year, the last time wages grew at nearly as high a pace, it caused some turmoil in the stock market. "If inflation is going up too much, instead of the Fed pausing, it could need to tighten more."

Labor Department data showed the U.S. added 201,000 jobs in August, ahead of forecasts for 192,000 additional jobs. Average hourly earnings were up 2.9% from a year earlier, while the unemployment rate held steady.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged higher to 2.933%, up from 2.877% Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

The dollar turned higher against a basket of currencies; the ICE Dollar Index was recently up 0.1%, buoyed by gains against the euro and yen.

Around the globe, fears of contagion in emerging markets and ongoing trade tensions have helped push Asian and European stocks lower this week, with most major indexes set to close with a weekly loss. On Thursday, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell into bear market territory, defined as a 20% drop from a recent peak.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%, with the banking stocks among the biggest decliners.

Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 1.5% after reports that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, one of the bank's largest shareholders, planned to sell its 7.6% stake in the bank.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3% and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8%, with the Japanese index closing lower for the sixth consecutive trading day.

In commodities, U.S. crude slipped 0.8% to $67.24 a barrel, following declines Thursday after a weekly report showed U.S. inventories of petroleum products were already starting to rise as the lower-demand fall season nears.

