U.S. Stocks Stabilize Amid Turkey Turmoil

By Ben St. Clair andGunjan Banerji

Major U.S. stock indexes stabilized Monday, largely isolated from the Turkey crisis that has weighed on global markets.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1%, pulled down by shares of materials and industrial companies, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite added less than 0.1%.

The muted moves come after the S&P and Dow finished their worst weeks in more than a month.

A strong domestic economy and a robust earnings season have led investors to favor U.S. stocks, analysts said. A key measure of U.S. economic growth, the gross domestic product, recently hit the strongest level in nearly four years. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the country hovers around its best rate in two decades.

"U.S. fundamentals are still so strong," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. "People view it as an island of stability."

Strong second-quarter earnings recently pushed the S&P 500 to its highest level since January, and major indexes remain close to highs.

Shares of industrial companies, which have swung upon trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries, were some of the biggest losers Monday.

Other global stock markets declined Monday as Turkey's economic turmoil and fears of possible contagion continued to strain markets and drove investors to safer assets.

The Turkish lira plunged 7.2%, after falling as much as 10% in Asian morning trading. One dollar buys 6.9 lira. Those losses come on top of Friday's 13.8% decline.

The lira's lurch lower raised fears that Turkey may not be able to pay back debt denominated in other currencies and rattled other emerging markets too.

On Monday, Turkey's central bank said it would provide liquidity to banks as needed, according to a statement on its website, and announced a set of measures to support the lira.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%.

Fears of Turkey contagion continued to weigh down banks' shares across the region, including Spanish lender BBVA, which was 3.2% lower. Spanish banks lent $80.9 billion to banks based in Turkey in the first quarter, including subsidiaries, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Adding to the country's economic challenges, President Trump last week said the U.S. would double tariffs on steel and aluminum, to 20% and 50%, respectively.

The Turkish government "has to make some changes and show that it's actually trying" to address the issue to give investors more confidence, said Bodhi Ganguli, lead economist at Dun & Bradstreet.

Though some investors doubt that Turkey's crisis will spill into other markets, some emerging markets reliant on foreign investors showed strain Monday. Indonesia's JSX index fell about 3.5%.

Meanwhile, investor demand for safer assets pushed the dollar to its highest point in over a year. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others, rose 0.3% Monday after its largest one-week point and percentage gain since late 2016.

Elsewhere, shares in pharmaceutical giant Bayer fell almost 11% after a California jury's verdict against Monsanto, now part of Bayer, in a lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its weed killers caused cancer.

Asian stocks also declined, with the Shanghai Composite Index 0.3% lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.5%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2%.

In commodities, U.S. crude edged down 0.8% to $67.07 a barrel, and gold fell 1.3% to $1,203 an ounce.

