U.S. Stocks Stabilize on Strong Retail Sales Data

By Caitlin Ostroff and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday as upbeat data on Americans' spending habits helped to ease investor fears about a possible recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points, or 0.2%, stabilizing a day after sliding 800 points--its biggest decline this year. The S&P 500 added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1%.

U.S. shoppers increased their spending in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday, with retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, climbing a seasonally adjusted 0.7% from a month earlier.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has remained a pillar of domestic growth, supported by low unemployment and rising incomes.

Walmart, meanwhile, raised its outlook after posting stronger-than-expected results, another sign of confidence in the consumer. Its shares rose 4.5% and spurred a rally among peers. Several other retailers including Target, Home Depot and Lowe's are scheduled to report earnings next week, providing a clearer picture of the broader health of the sector.

But investors continue to grapple with signs of a diverging U.S. economy. U.S. industrial output fell in July, as the manufacturing sector continued to struggle with trade-related headwinds, the Federal Reserve said Thursday.

Signs of slowing growth, trade-related headwinds and uncertainty tied to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policy have stung stock, bond and currency markets in recent weeks.

Despite the recent bout of volatility, some analysts and investors still see room for stocks to move higher from here.

"We're still far away from slipping into a recession that could cause the consumer to retract spending and accelerate a path of economic slowing," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Inflation isn't problematic, interest rates are low and earnings are growing at a moderate pace, so the backdrop is still favorable for stocks to trend higher."

Thursday's moves come a day after long-term bond yields fell below shorter-term rates. That inversion of the yield curve sent a fresh warning about the risks of a coming recession.

"Most of the attention has been on an inversion of the yield curve," said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia. "The market is looking at warning signals, but it's not yet fully convinced that we're in danger of a global recession or a major downturn," he said.

However, Mr. Hofer said while previous inversions often preceded recessions, the yield curve's predictive power had been distorted by massive asset purchases, or quantitative easing, by central banks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note extended its decline, touching 1.561% after hitting 1.574% Wednesday. Yields fall as prices rise.

Investors' appetite for long-term bonds was strong. The yield on 30-year Treasurys fell below 2% for the first time ever during Asian trading hours. The yield was recently at 2.006%, according to Tradeweb.

On the trade front, China said earlier Thursday that it plans to push back against proposed U.S. tariffs. The U.S. decision to levy new tariffs "severely violated" the consensus reached previously between President Trump and President Xi Jinping, China's Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said in an online post, citing an unnamed official.

"China is prepared to escalate this one as much as the U.S.," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at investment firm IG Group. "The ball seems to be in China's court at this time, and it's beginning to spook markets."

Among individual movers, networking-equipment giant Cisco Systems fell 6.9% on a disappointing forecast for the current quarter, and General Electric dropped 6.2% after a research report alleged the struggling conglomerate has masked the depths of its problems, resulting in inaccurate and fraudulent financial filings with regulators.

Elsewhere, Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.2%. Stocks in China had rebounded from early declines. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 1.3%.

Shen Hong contributed to this article.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com