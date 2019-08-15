U.S. Stocks Stabilize on Strong Retail-Sales Data

By Jessica Menton and Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stocks advanced Thursday as upbeat data on Americans' spending habits helped to ease investors' fears about a possible recession.

The latest retail sales data showed consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, remains a pillar of domestic growth, even as other parts of the economy falter and the outlook overseas darkens.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 77 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 added 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1%. The moves come a day after all three major indexes dropped about 3% and the Dow industrials suffered their biggest decline of the year.

Strong results from retail giant Walmart ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season added to the upbeat tone. Walmart shares jumped 5.6%, while J.C. Penney -- which released its own earnings report -- added 0.6%.

Several other retailers including Target, Home Depot and Lowe's are scheduled to report earnings next week, providing a clearer picture of the broader health of the sector.

"We're still far away from slipping into a recession that could cause the consumer to retract spending and accelerate a path of economic slowing," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Inflation isn't problematic, interest rates are low and earnings are growing at a moderate pace, so the backdrop is still favorable for stocks to trend higher."

Despite the positive signals from the retail space, investors continue to grapple with signs of a diverging U.S. economy. Industrial output fell in July, as the manufacturing sector continued to struggle with trade-related headwinds, the Federal Reserve said Thursday.

Meanwhile, disappointing data out of Germany and China on Wednesday sparked growth fears, and the bond market sent an ominous signal when 10-year and two-year Treasury yields inverted for the first time since 2007 -- often a precursor to a recession.

Those worries about slowing growth, along with a simmering trade dispute with China and uncertainty over the size and timing of the Federal Reserve's potential interest-rate cuts, have rattled stock, bond and currency markets this month. Major stock indexes are trading about 6% below the all-time highs they set last month.

The recent volatility extended Thursday afternoon when the Dow industrials briefly slumped more than 100 points, coinciding with a drop in Treasury yields. Both quickly bounced back.

"The biggest thing I keep hearing from investors is concerns about global growth and a recession," said Justin Wiggs, managing director in equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus. "People are still broadly concerned about the global economy and if the global economy slows further, energy is a sector that's going to get hit."

U.S. oil prices slipped 1.4% to $54.47 a barrel, weighing on energy stocks, which were the weakest sector in the S&P 500. Shares of oil-field service providers Baker Hughes and Schlumberger slumped 6.1% and 2.5%, respectively, while losses were more contained in large integrated oil and gas companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which each lost 1% apiece.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note extended its decline, settling at 1.534% versus 1.596% Wednesday. Yields fall as prices rise.

Among individual stock movers, networking-equipment giant Cisco Systems fell 9% on a disappointing forecast for the current quarter, and General Electric dropped 13% after a research report alleged the struggling conglomerate has masked the depths of its problems, resulting in inaccurate and fraudulent financial filings with regulators.

Elsewhere, Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.3%. Stocks in China had rebounded from early declines. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 1.3%.

Joanne Chiu and Shen Hong contributed to this article.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com