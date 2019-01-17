U.S. Stocks Stall as Trade, Earnings Worries Linger

By Riva Gold

U.S. stocks slumped Thursday after two sessions of advances as investors parsed a raft of earnings reports and trade developments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51 points, or 0.2%, to 24153, and the S&P 500 lost 0.2%. Both indexes closed Wednesday at their highest levels in a month. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3%.

Concerns about global trade, growth and a handful of disappointing corporate results contributed to Thursday's downbeat trading, analysts and market participants said.

Among decliners, shares of Morgan Stanley fell 5% after the bank's fourth-quarter profit missed expectations. Alcoa dropped 3.5% after the aluminum company said it expects the supply of one of its key products to outpace demand this year.

The trade-sensitive auto stocks such as Ford and Fiat Chrysler were mildly lower following media reports that the Trump administration is inclined to impose tariffs on automotive imports.

Concerns about trade were also building among investors following news that federal prosecutors are pursuing a criminal investigation of China's Huawei Technologies for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. business partners. Germany, meanwhile, is exploring ways to ban the use of Huawei products in the country's telecommunications infrastructure.

Trade and other political uncertainties have helped depress investor sentiment in recent months, given the potential implications for economic growth and corporate supply chains.

"One key area of confirmation we need to see for this market to more fully recover from the setbacks in the fourth quarter is signs that those risks will abate," said Larry Hatheway, chief economist at GAM Investments.

Commentary from corporate executives during the earnings season could help investors better understand the implications of trade policy on profits.

"In the third-quarter earnings season, we saw some companies talking about higher input costs associated with things like tariffs. A lot of us are looking to see whether that gets repeated this time around," Mr. Hatheway added.

The Federal Reserve's beige book report late Wednesday showed some firms were pulling back on planned investments and paring back their 2019 forecasts, highlighting trade concerns alongside the government shutdown, higher borrowing costs and a volatile stock market.

The moves came after U.S. markets closed higher Wednesday for a second session, supported by mostly upbeat fourth-quarter earnings reports from big banks.

"Numbers overall have been better than expected, and guidance has been reasonably constructive in terms of what [bank executives] are seeing on the economy," said David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management. For earnings, "So far, so good, but it's very early days," he said.

Investors' focus Thursday is likely to stay with earnings, with an update due from Netflix this afternoon.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2%.

--Jessica Menton contributed to this article.

