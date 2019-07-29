Log in
U.S. Stocks Take a Breather as Trade Talks Set to Resume

07/29/2019 | 11:17am EDT

By Akane Otani and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks paused Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve meeting that many anticipate will result in the first rate cut since 2008.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 27226. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.8%.

Stocks have flirted with records for much of the summer as investors have bet on the Fed lowering interest rates by as much as 50 basis points at the end of its July 30-31 meeting.

Bets on a rate cut have helped buoy stocks, even as data have shown the domestic and global economy slowing.

"The Fed is very proactive," said Xavier Baraton, global chief investment officer for fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management. "They want to engineer a soft landing and pre-empt the more tangible signs of slowdown -- they feel they have the wiggle room to do that because there is no inflation."

Investors will get a fresh look Tuesday at the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the price index for personal-consumption expenditures, as well as the Labor Department's monthly employment report Friday.

Declines in technology shares pulled the Nasdaq lower Monday, with Twitter and Snap losing 0.9% apiece and Alphabet falling 0.7%. The S&P 500 technology sector has jumped 5.1% so far in July, far outpacing the broader S&P 500's 2.6% gain.

"What really worked last week is where people are taking some profits today," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Holdings.

Between the Fed meeting, earnings and U.S.-China trade talks, investors are looking at a "relatively catalyst-full week with all of those having the ability to disappoint."

Meanwhile, deal news and earnings drove swings among individual stocks.

Mylan shares jumped 9.2% after Pfizer agreed to merge its off-patent drugs business with the generic drugmaker, creating a global seller of lower-price medicines in an increasingly competitive business.

Pfizer dropped 2.4%.

Booz Allen Hamilton rose 2.8% after reporting better-than-expected earnings.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.3% as broad gains helped offset losses in the banking and autos & parts sectors.

The British pound slid 1% against the U.S. dollar, trading around its lowest since 2017, after political leaders said they would increase their preparations for leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1% as protests in the city have grown increasingly violent, triggering concerns about the impact tensions with Beijing could have on the local economy.

"Many shopping malls and stores have been closed...due to the massive protests, while people are turning more cautious in their spending. That is definitely going to hurt Hong Kong's economy," said Castor Pang, head of research at Core-Pacific Yamaichi in Hong Kong.

Major retail landlord Wharf Real Estate Investment Co., which operates shopping malls in some disrupted areas, fell 4.7%, the biggest decline in more than six weeks. Shares in developers and landlords such as New World Development Co., Henderson Land Development Co. and Swire Pacific Ltd. also fell.

South Korea's Kospi lost 1.8% Monday. The country has felt the brunt of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China this year, with the added blow of fresh trade restrictions from Japan.

Anna Isaac contributed to this article

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.29% 27262.09 Delayed Quote.16.57%
HANG SENG -0.89% 28121.32 Real-time Quote.9.79%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.74% 2031.24 Real-time Quote.1.26%
NASDAQ 100 -0.61% 7968.26581 Delayed Quote.25.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.70% 8272.393384 Delayed Quote.24.16%
S&P 500 -0.16% 3020.41 Delayed Quote.20.70%
