U.S. Stocks Teeter Between Gains and Losses

By Amrith Ramkumar and Mike Bird

U.S. stocks swung in afternoon trading between small gains and losses in the first session of the year, extending a recent stretch of volatility as anxiety about global growth and interest rates ripples across markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was recently down 25 points, or 0.1%, at 23302, after sliding nearly 400 points to start the day, then rebounding briefly into positive territory. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2%. Both benchmarks trimmed some of their 2018 drops in the final sessions of December but logged their worst year in a decade following a turbulent quarter. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6%.

While fears about weak economic growth have swung risky investments in recent months, a resolution in the U.S.-China trade spat could improve the outlook for the global economy, investors say. Tepid economic figures could also give the Federal Reserve more freedom to cool its pace of rate increases, making stocks more attractive.

"The market is trying to get a handle on a bunch of different uncertainty factors, and until then, we're going to see the wild up and down moves," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.

Ninety-day talks between the U.S. and China to resolve a monthslong tariff fight that has dented investor sentiment are due to wrap up on March 1.

In comments from the White House on Wednesday, President Trump said, "We had a little glitch in the stock market last month" and predicted that markets would soar after trade deals are completed.

Energy stocks rebounded alongside oil prices, helping major indexes trim their early slide. U.S. crude added 2.5% following its worst quarter in four years, pushing the S&P 500 energy sector up 1.9%. The rise came after tanker tracking data from Bloomberg showed a decline in crude exports from Saudi Arabia, potentially easing oversupply worries.

Wednesday's gyrations came after a private gauge of China's manufacturing showed the sector contracted in December for the first time since May 2017. The figures were in line with official data that pointed to tepid demand and gathering headwinds for the world's second-largest economy.

Meanwhile, December manufacturing figures in the eurozone and the U.S. from IHS Markit hit their weakest levels in more than a year, with business confidence among U.S. manufacturers at its weakest point since October 2016.

Some investors expect weakness abroad to continue affecting the pace of growth in the U.S., which was one of the few bright spots for global growth last year.

"The confluence of data is most concerning, that we're seeing it from multiple places and it suggests a relatively widespread slowdown," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

"The main reason the data is deteriorating is because of the burgeoning trade war," she added. "That's certainly adding to a cloud over markets."

In December, analysts cut their earnings forecasts for 2019 on more than half the companies in the S&P 500, according to FactSet, the first time that had happened in two years.

Among individual stocks, Tesla dipped about 6.5% after the electric auto maker said it would reduce prices for vehicles in the U.S. and said deliveries of its Model 3 were weaker than expected in the fourth quarter.

Investors continued favoring so-called haven assets that tend to outperform during times of market volatility. Gold hit a fresh six-month high, while the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, rose 0.5%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.666%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.684%. Bond yields fall as prices rise and have tumbled lately.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 pared an earlier drop and closed down 0.1%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led declines in Asia, falling 2.8%. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.2% and Australia's S&P/ASX was down 1.6%. Japanese stocks were closed for a public holiday.

The continued Chinese economic weakness is raising expectations that Beijing will soon enact some form of stimulus, which some analysts hope will jolt markets out of their 2018 funk.

"At present, markets are worried about weak Chinese growth and the improved data we expect as stimulus starts to impact the economy will allay these fears," said Eric Fishwick, head of economic research at CLSA.

But that boost is likely to be short-lived, according to Mr. Fishwick. Stimulus will detract from Beijing's focus on high-quality growth and renew fears that the expansion is too dependent on debt.

"As growth-quantity worries dissipate, the deterioration in quality will attract increasing attention," he said.

