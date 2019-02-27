U.S. Stocks Tick Lower, Pausing Early-Year Rally

By Amrith Ramkumar and Donato Paolo Mancini

U.S. stocks fell for the second consecutive session Wednesday, pausing their early-year rally as analysts weighed Congressional testimony from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the latest batch of corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was recently down 67 points, or 0.3%, to 25990, after earlier falling as much as 181 points. The S&P 500 dropped 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also trimmed much of its slide and was recently down 0.1%.

Although patience from the Federal Reserve and optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement have boosted stocks recently, some analysts say the recovery has gone too far. The Dow industrials entered Wednesday's session up 12% for the year and within 3% of last year's record.

Mr. Lighthizer, President Trump's top trade negotiator, said Wednesday that more Chinese purchases of U.S. goods aren't enough for a trade deal and that it is too early to predict the outcome of ongoing talks between the two sides. U.S. officials have looked to knock down speculation of a split on China policy between Mr. Trump and Mr. Lighthizer in recent days.

Mr. Trump delayed a Friday deadline after which U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods were set to become more severe, but some analysts are skeptical the two parties can quickly reach a trade agreement. The U.S.-China trade fight has contributed to slowing economic activity overseas, leading some investors to question how long the U.S. expansion can continue if negotiations sour.

"It is absolutely possible we'll continue to see mixed economic data as we have in recent months," said Steven Violin, a portfolio manager at F.L.Putnam Investment Management. "There may not be enough fuel to continue this advance steadily in the months ahead."

Semiconductor makers reliant on Chinese demand and trade flows were among the worst performers Wednesday, with the PHLX Semiconductor index dropping 1.1%.

Some downbeat quarterly results also dragged down markets Wednesday, and investors were monitoring a denuclearization summit between the U.S. and North Korea. Meanwhile, hostilities escalated between nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India, with each side saying it had downed at least one warplane belonging to the other side.

Some investors say uncertainty about geopolitics could make it difficult for stocks to surpass last year's records, particularly if the outlook for global growth and corporate profits doesn't improve. First-quarter earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to fall from a year earlier, the first such decline since 2016.

Mylan shares fell 13%, dragging down health-care stocks, after the company posted softer-than-expected earnings. Drug companies have come under scrutiny for their pricing practices in recent days, and several industry leaders faced questions in a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

Shares of Dean Foods tumbled 9.7% following downbeat results from the nation's largest dairy maker as it explores a sale.

And WW International, formerly Weight Watchers, dropped 33% after reporting a much smaller increase in quarterly sales than analysts had anticipated.

Still, Best Buy, Lowe's and Campbell Soup were among the companies rising following their latest results, keeping major indexes supported.

Some investors remain optimistic that a trade agreement and a pause in interest-rate increases can underpin corporate profits. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell continued Congressional testimony Wednesday and has reiterated the central bank's patient approach in recent weeks given economic headwinds and muted inflation.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 2.682%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.636% a day earlier. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

Some analysts remain concerned that stronger-than-expected economic data could quickly make officials reconsider their patient approach, another risk to the stock-market recovery.

"There's some concern about maintaining credibility," Mr. Violin said. "The big question as we go through the year will be, 'How long does the Fed stay on the sidelines?'"

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 dipped 0.3%. U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.6% after Prime Minister Theresa May agreed Tuesday to allow Parliament to delay the U.K.'s exit from the European Union if lawmakers again reject her divorce agreement with the bloc, making it almost certain the country won't leave on schedule next month.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.5% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed less than 0.1% after climbing earlier in the session.

