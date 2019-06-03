U.S. Stocks Tick Lower as Investors Weigh Trade Talks

By Avantika Chilkoti and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks edged lower Monday as investors weighed fallout from the latest escalation in trade tensions between Washington, China and Mexico.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58 points, or 0.2%, to 24757. The S&P 500 lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.9%.

Stocks and bond yields have retreated the past few weeks as escalating trade tensions around the world have renewed investors' worries about the global growth outlook.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, considered a bedrock for global finance because it is used to set borrowing costs, retreated Monday to 2.109% from 2.139% after posting its biggest one-month slide since 2015. Stocks also lost ground Monday after data showed U.S. factory activity pulled back more than expected in May.

Some investors are holding out hope that the U.S. will eventually reach a trade agreement with key partners, even if the timing and details of such an agreement remain unknown.

China and Mexico have both indicated they were open to stepping up trade talks with the U.S. President Trump said on Twitter over the weekend that Mexico would send a delegation to the U.S., while Beijing suggested in a government policy paper that it was willing to return to negotiations.

"It is bad for everybody, so in the end we are bound to get a trade deal, " said Stuart Mitchell, managing partner of boutique asset manager S.W. Mitchell Capital in London.

Shares of industrial companies whose profits are vulnerable to ebbs and flows in trade tensions rose, with Caterpillar adding 0.7% and Deere & Co. rising 1%.

Gains in technology shares also helped lift major indexes, with Apple adding 1.1% and Advanced Micro Devices rising 7%.

Still, many investors remain cautious, warning that markets remain vulnerable with the state of trade talks in flux.

"All you need is one tweet and it lights a match under the market," said Patrick Spencer, vice chairman for equities at Baird.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%, pressured by declines among bank stocks.

German bond yields drifted lower after the chairwoman of Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner stepped down, adding to uncertainty over the government in Berlin.

The yield on 10-year German government debt pushed further into negative territory. Yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, the Shanghai Compsoite fell 0.3% for its third consecutive session of losses, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average lost 0.9%.

