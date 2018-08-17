U.S. Stocks Tick Lower as Turkish Lira Drops Again

By Riva Gold

-- U.S. stocks open lower

-- Lira lurches lower

-- European bank shares fall

-- Shanghai Composite falls to lowest since 2016

The Dow Jones Industrial Average wobbled between small gains and losses Friday, as the blue-chip index mostly held steady a day afte r its biggest jump in four months.

The Dow industrials slipped 14 points, or less than 0.1%, to 25545 in recent morning trading, while the S&P 500 declined less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.

The euphoria that helped sweep stocks higher on Thursday appeared to recede as Turkey's lira hit another patch of volatility. The currency sank about 5% against the dollar after the Trump administration threatened additional penalties against the country over its imprisonment of a U.S. pastor.

Turkey's mounting woes have pressured the market all week and contributed to a punishing week for investors who worry that the threat of additional sanctions could deepen the country's economic funk.

"Turkey is a potential domino," said Matthew Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investments. Other countries that rely heavily on external financing are the most susceptible to weaken if the dollar continues to strengthen, he said.

None of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors showed significant strength Friday. Energy stocks rose 0.3%, the most of any other sector, but declines among shares of utilities and tech companies offset those gains.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.5%, led lower by Italian and Spanish banks with exposure to Turkey.

Stocks in Asia, meanwhile, were mixed.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.4% Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak as index heavyweight Tencent Holdings rebounded from a large setback that followed downbeat earnings results.

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.3%, ending the week down 4.5% to touch its lowest close since January 2016.

While many previous geopolitical issues such as tensions with North Korea have reflected buying opportunities, "with trade, we have to be a little more circumspect because we have the potential for a tit-for-tat race to the bottom that could have significant ramifications for earnings," said David Vickers, senior portfolio Manager at Russell Investments.

Signs of a modest breakthrough in U.S.-China trade relations helped U.S. markets recover Thursday after officials said they would hold lower-level talks later this month on the trade dispute.

Healthy earnings from companies like Walmart also helped U.S. markets stabilize toward the end of the week, money managers said. Shares of Nordstrom added 9.9% Friday after its second-quarter earnings beat expectations.

"The corporate backdrop remains very strong in the U.S. and I don't see that changing," said Richard Saldanha, equity fund manager at Aviva Investors.

