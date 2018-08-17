Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Tick Lower as Turkish Lira Drops Again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 04:19pm CEST

By Riva Gold
-- U.S. stocks open lower
-- Lira lurches lower
-- European bank shares fall
-- Shanghai Composite falls to lowest since 2016

The Dow Jones Industrial Average wobbled between small gains and losses Friday, as the blue-chip index mostly held steady a day afte r its biggest jump in four months.

The Dow industrials slipped 14 points, or less than 0.1%, to 25545 in recent morning trading, while the S&P 500 declined less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.

The euphoria that helped sweep stocks higher on Thursday appeared to recede as Turkey's lira hit another patch of volatility. The currency sank about 5% against the dollar after the Trump administration threatened additional penalties against the country over its imprisonment of a U.S. pastor.

Turkey's mounting woes have pressured the market all week and contributed to a punishing week for investors who worry that the threat of additional sanctions could deepen the country's economic funk.

"Turkey is a potential domino," said Matthew Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investments. Other countries that rely heavily on external financing are the most susceptible to weaken if the dollar continues to strengthen, he said.

None of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors showed significant strength Friday. Energy stocks rose 0.3%, the most of any other sector, but declines among shares of utilities and tech companies offset those gains.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.5%, led lower by Italian and Spanish banks with exposure to Turkey.

Stocks in Asia, meanwhile, were mixed.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.4% Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak as index heavyweight Tencent Holdings rebounded from a large setback that followed downbeat earnings results.

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.3%, ending the week down 4.5% to touch its lowest close since January 2016.

While many previous geopolitical issues such as tensions with North Korea have reflected buying opportunities, "with trade, we have to be a little more circumspect because we have the potential for a tit-for-tat race to the bottom that could have significant ramifications for earnings," said David Vickers, senior portfolio Manager at Russell Investments.

Signs of a modest breakthrough in U.S.-China trade relations helped U.S. markets recover Thursday after officials said they would hold lower-level talks later this month on the trade dispute.

Healthy earnings from companies like Walmart also helped U.S. markets stabilize toward the end of the week, money managers said. Shares of Nordstrom added 9.9% Friday after its second-quarter earnings beat expectations.

"The corporate backdrop remains very strong in the U.S. and I don't see that changing," said Richard Saldanha, equity fund manager at Aviva Investors.

--Michael Wursthorn contributed to this article.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.66% 2705.19 End-of-day quote.-18.37%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.01% 25554.49 Delayed Quote.3.40%
HANG SENG 0.46% 27208.95 Real-time Quote.-8.79%
NASDAQ 100 -0.66% 7322.0823 Delayed Quote.15.29%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.62% 7761.6476 Delayed Quote.13.08%
S&P 500 0.79% 2840.69 Real-time Quote.5.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:50pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Sags As Technology Sector Short Circuits Rally
DJ
04:30pTSX lower after inflation data bolsters case for rate hike
RE
04:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq dragged lower by chip stocks, energy stock bolster S&P
RE
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Lower as Turkish Lira Drops Again
DJ
03:12pGlobal Stocks Come Under Pressure as Turkish Lira Drops Again
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
01:38pStocks steady on plans for U.S.-China trade talks; Turkish lira buckles
RE
01:37pStocks steady on plans for U.S.-China trade talks; Turkish lira buckles
RE
01:04pGlobal Markets Come Under Pressure as Turkish Lira Drops Again
DJ
12:56pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Turn Lower, On Track For Third Straight Weekly Loss
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.