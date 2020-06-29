U.S. Stocks Tick Up to Start the Week

By Anna Hirtenstein and Joanne Chiu

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed Monday as investors weighed the rise in coronavirus infections with the likelihood of future lockdowns and the continuation of easy monetary policy.

The Dow gained 0.8% in morning trading. The gauge of blue-chip stocks shed 3.3% last week, putting it on track for a retreat this month.

The S&P 500 ticked up 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6%.

Over the weekend, coronavirus cases world-wide passed 10 million, with more than 500,000 deaths. Authorities in Florida, Texas, California and Arizona, which have accounted for much of the recent rise in U.S. cases, have imposed new restrictions and retreated on reopening plans.

"Markets are still wrestling between new cases, and extra liquidity" flowing into markets from central banks' and government's stimulus programs, said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. "At the end of last week, we saw the new cases winning out."

A key measure of turbulence in U.S. stocks, the Cboe Volatility Index, rose for the second consecutive trading session, suggesting that investors continue to be jittery.

"There's still a high level of volatility, which shows that the degree of fear is still very elevated," said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "I think we're in the last wave of this relief rally, caused by central banks doing their jobs and passing a lot of liquidity into the market."

Large fund managers will also face pressure to rebalance their portfolios as the end of both the month and the quarter approaches, according to Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer and chief economist at Saxo Bank. Asset managers are likely to try to lock in the sharp gains posted in U.S. stock markets in April and May, he said.

Facebook and Twitter shares dropped after more brands said over the weekend that they would stop advertising on the social-media platforms, citing hate speech and divisive content. Facebook declined 2.5%, while Twitter traded down 2.3%.

Boeing shares jumped 6.7%, lifting the Dow, after U.S. air-safety regulators said they would begin key flight tests as early as Monday for the 737 Max. This will be an important milestone to get the plane back into use after two crashes forced the fleet to be grounded for more than a year.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 slipped less than 0.1%, while most major Asian equity benchmarks ended the day lower.

The British pound weakened 0.6% against the euro as investors grew jittery about the Brexit talks that are set to resume this week. The U.K. could walk away without a meaningful trade deal with the European Union at the same time that its economy is being rocked by the pandemic, said Kit Juckes, a macro strategist at Société Générale.

"Sterling's moved down a level with concerns about politics, Brexit, the economy: we're getting very close to our all-time lows," Mr. Juckes said. "This cocktail of possible outcomes is really unhelpful with two major downside risks."

In European equities, oil major BP rose 2.1% after it said it would sell its petrochemicals business for $5 billion to Ineos.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell about 1%, while the Shanghai Composite pulled back 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined around 2.3%.

Rising infections in U.S. states served "as a wild card for markets, which needs to be monitored carefully," according to Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. "A persistent rise in infection cases would form a major impediment to easing of containment measures and the momentum of the economic recovery."

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, seen as a haven, ticked up to 0.641%, from 0.636% Friday. Yields move in the opposite direction of bond prices.

In commodities, U.S. oil futures gained 0.4% to $38.64 a barrel.

