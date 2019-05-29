U.S. Stocks, Treasury Yields Slide Further Amid Trade Jitters

By Amrith Ramkumar and Nathan Allen

Stocks around the world and commodities declined again Wednesday, as worries about slowing economic growth spurred a fresh retreat from riskier investments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 189 points, or 0.7%, to 25159, shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 dropped 0.5%. The broad equity gauge fell in five of the seven sessions through Tuesday, dropping 4.9% below its April 30 record and hitting a two-month low. The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which is tied to everything from mortgage rates to student debt, also extended a recent slide, dropping to 2.227%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.268% a day earlier. Tuesday's close was its lowest settle since September 2017. Bond yields fall as prices rise and have dropped with investors seeking safety in Treasurys lately.

Fears that a drawn-out U.S.-China tariff dispute will add pressure on an already slowing world economy have rocked markets lately. President Trump indicated Monday that a near-term deal between the two sides is unlikely, and economic data pointing to weakness around the globe has added to growth concerns in recent days.

Reports in Chinese media outlets Wednesday that China could cut exports of rare-earth metals critical to everything from electronics and military equipment were the latest trigger for trade-related volatility, investors said.

"The industrial side of the world is still slowing, and that's concerning," said Paul Zemsky, chief investment officer of multiasset strategies and solutions at Voya Investment Management. "While I think the U.S. will continue to plow through, the rest of the world becomes more questionable."

Mr. Zemsky said the firm has lowered the total amount of risk in its portfolios in recent months.

Data Wednesday showed German jobless claims rose unexpectedly in May, according to data from the Federal Employment Agency, fueling fresh concerns about the health of Europe's largest economy.

Commodities that are the building blocks of construction and manufacturing slipped Wednesday, the latest example of demand concerns hurting growth-sensitive materials. U.S. crude-oil prices fell 2.2%, extending a recent stretch of volatility amid rising stockpiles, while copper futures fell nearly 1%.

Both commodities are down 10% or more from their 2019 peaks, a warning sign to those who use materials as a gauge of momentum in the world economy.

Their recent declines also signal concerns that purchases by businesses will slow as the U.S.-China tariff fight continues.

"Companies are just going to use up their inventories a bit more before reordering these new inputs to production," Mr. Zemsky said.

Analysts were looking ahead to a second reading of first-quarter U.S. economy growth, scheduled for Thursday. The first reading showed gross domestic product rose at a 3.2% annual rate, even with growth in consumer and business spending slowing.

Friday consumer-spending figures from April could also shift expectations for the U.S. economy, after industrial production and retail sales for that month were weaker than expected.

Despite strength in the U.S. labor market, some analysts expect weakness overseas to eventually spread as tariffs escalate, threatening the nearly 10-year old economic expansion.

"In a month's time we will record the longest expansion in U.S. history, confirming the idea we are entering a late cycle and pushing investors into neutral positions and towards fixed income," said Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5%.

In Asia, Korea's Kospi closed 1.2% lower, hitting a nearly five-month low, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.2%. The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.2%.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com