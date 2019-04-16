U.S. Stocks Trim Gains on Health-Care Concerns

By Jessica Menton and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks eased from session highs Tuesday, as health-care stocks erased early gains on renewed concerns about tighter health-care regulation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22 points, or 0.1%, to 26405, after climbing more than 140 in early trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%.

Trading has been thin this week as U.S. indexes near records, with the Nasdaq Composite clocking the lowest volumes on Monday since Christmas. The S&P 500 is within 0.8% of its September high, while the Dow industrials are off 1.5% of their October record.

Health-care stocks in the S&P 500 fell slightly lower after shares of UnitedHealth Group dropped 3.7%. The company raised its profit guidance for the year on revenue growth across all its businesses, but shares fell after chief executive David Wichmann warned investors that the Medicare for All bill proposed by House Democrats threatens to "destabilize the nation's health system."

Health care -- the best-performing sector last year -- is the worst-performing group in the S&P 500 this year, with shares up 3.8% compared with the broader index's 16% gain. Shares have come under pressure amid the threat of tighter health-care regulation.

"The jury is still out on health care," said Tom Essaye, president of the Sevens Report. "Earnings season isn't going to provide enough clarity to overcome the cloud of uncertainty that's sitting around health care because we just don't know from a policy standpoint what's going to happen with the health law and drug prices."

Johnson & Johnson also raised its full-year financial targets amid sales strength in its pharmaceutical division, sending shares 2.3% higher. Meanwhile, Bank of America said that its first-quarter profit rose as a healthy U.S. economy led to a strong performance in its massive consumer business. Still, shares of the firm fell 2.6%.

Investors have been watching closely as profits at S&P 500 companies are projected to fall 3.9% from a year ago, according to FactSet. Many analysts are monitoring the results for weaker profits as confirmation of concerns that global growth is set to falter in the coming months.

"Given we have already seen prices bounce so significantly this year at the same time that earnings expectations have been coming down, valuations are no longer clearly cheap," said Karen Ward, chief market strategist for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Therefore, for prices to continue to move higher, I do think we need to see earnings bottom and start to begin to move back up."

After a rapid pickup in global markets at the beginning of the year, analysts have grown wary about the prospects for growth in the U.S. as trade negotiations with China drag on and the effects of President Trump's tax reforms begin to wear off.

On Monday, Fed officials indicated they could be willing to leave rates on hold until later in 2019 and sounded a note of optimism on growth prospects in the world's largest economy.

Ms. Ward said much of the recent rally in global markets has been driven by signals that the central bank is "aiming for a bit more inflation" and intends to "run the U.S. economy a little bit hotter.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ticked up to 2.583% from 2.553% Monday, according to Tradeweb. Yields move inversely to prices.

Investors are looking ahead to China's latest growth estimates, which will be published Wednesday. Some analysts said the recent buoyancy in Asian markets was a reaction to expectations for a pickup in the Chinese economy on the back of fiscal stimulus and the easing of monetary policy, which has boosted credit in the first quarter of 2019.

ING analysts forecast growth in China at 6.2% year-over-year for the first quarter of 2019, above the 6% rate that marks the lower bound of Beijing's target.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%. In Asia, the Shanghai Stock Exchange was up 2.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 1.1% and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2% on hopes for a resurgence in Chinese growth.

