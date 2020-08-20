Log in
News : Markets
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher, Led by Tech Shares

08/20/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff and Michael Wursthorn

Technology stocks pulled major U.S. indexes higher Thursday, as a handful of companies continued to power the newly minted bull market.

Shares of Apple, Facebook and Microsoft all rose at least 1.5%. The gains pulled the S&P 500 out of the red, leaving the broad index up 0.3% in afternoon trading.

The advance helped recover some of the stock market's losses from a day earlier. Stocks turned lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of last month's meeting showing officials believe further government intervention is needed to help the economy fully recovery from the pandemic.

The news somewhat dashed investors hopes that the U.S. economy could recover quickly from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, and put additional pressure on lawmakers to reach a deal on a new round of fiscal stimulus.

Not helping matters was an uptick in jobless claims back above more than 1 million last week, according to Labor Department data released Thursday morning.

In response, investors stuck with a trade that has worked throughout the crisis, buying shares of highflying technology companies that have benefited from statewide lockdown measures that have accelerated the adoption of online shopping, digital communication and other services. The S&P 500's tech and communications sectors have risen more than 60% and 40%, respectively, from the lows of March, helping to drive the broad index toward its first record in about six months earlier this week.

The new milestone solidified stocks' transformation into a bull market from a bear.

"The cloud over the market is whether we stay in this open but not fully open economy. You'll see some businesses continue to function, and the obvious names with a digital advantage have won," said Stephen Lee, founding principal of Logan Capital, which manages $3 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, adding 40 points, or 0.1%, to 27732. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%.

Michael Bell, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, added that some of Thursday's sideways trading action may have been due to disappointment among investors following indications that policy makers don't currently see the need for a new tool to cap yields on short- and medium-term Treasury.

Increased government spending, combined with measures from the Fed to make borrowing cheap, would drive the recovery and boost inflation, according to Mr. Bell. Without that, he said stock indexes may struggle to move higher.

"It has been a real grind to get to this point and if we look back at what's happened from March to now, that's really been on the back of policy makers," said Seema Shah, chief strategist for Principal Global Investors. "It makes sense the market won't go higher until you have policy makers agree."

On Thursday, Apple shares added 1.5%, extending their gain this month to more than 10% since the tech giant disclosed solid earnings and a plan to split its shares later this month. The run helped make Apple the first company in the U.S. to surpass $2 trillion in market value.

Microsoft and Facebook also rose 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively, while Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet added 1.3%.

Those five companies make up a quarter of the S&P 500, giving them considerable sway over the market.

Tesla, which isn't in the S&P 500, rose 6.3% as its shares neared $2,000 a piece. The electric car maker has surged nearly 40% this month, with some following its own announcement to split shares later this month.

Meanwhile, investors sold off energy stocks, knocking the sector down 1.5% in recent trading, after major producers said demand was taking longer to recover from the Covid-19 shock than they had expected. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which have been cutting production to bolster prices, said Wednesday the market remained fragile and pointed to a resurgence in virus cases as a threat to the recovery in fuel consumption.

Financial stocks also fell, shedding 0.8%, followed by smaller losses in the health-care, industrial and consumer-staple sectors.

Investors continued to follow earnings from retailers for additional insight into consumer spending, which makes up the bulk of U.S. economic activity.

L Brands added 4.1% after the retailer reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter. Estee Lauder fell nearly 7% after the cosmetics company posted a loss.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 declined 1.1%.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.95% 1573.33 Delayed Quote.15.32%
APPLE INC. 1.72% 470.99 Delayed Quote.57.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.24% 27758.63 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
FACEBOOK 2.26% 268.42 Delayed Quote.27.94%
L BRANDS, INC. 4.99% 29.91 Delayed Quote.57.12%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.28% 214.47 Delayed Quote.32.97%
NASDAQ 100 1.38% 11474.193108 Delayed Quote.29.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.09% 11266.287045 Delayed Quote.24.23%
S&P 500 0.40% 3387.99 Delayed Quote.4.46%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.07% 365.64 Delayed Quote.-11.12%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.03% 802.97 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
TESLA, INC. 7.09% 2018.2991 Delayed Quote.349.05%
THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD. -3.37% 41.55 End-of-day quote.-20.10%
